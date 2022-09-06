Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Playhouse Square to Present Comedy, Concerts and More in September 

Playhouse Square will welcome unique shows to its stages this September, spanning comedy, dance, music and theatrical performances.

Register for Cleveland News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 06, 2022  

Playhouse Square will welcome unique shows to its stages this September, spanning comedy, dance, music and theatrical performances. Click the name of each event below to find out more about that individual performance.

Visit playhousesquare.org for the most updated schedule, as events are always being added. Follow Playhouse Square on Instagram and Facebook for the latest Playhouse Square news.

Comedy:

September 8 at 7:00 p.m. │Connor Palace

Kurtis Conner

September 13 at 8:00 p.m. │Connor Palace

Trixie and Katya Live!

September 17 at 8:00 p.m. │Connor Palace

Mike Epps

September 18 at 7:00 p.m. │Mimi Ohio Theatre

Craig Ferguson - The Fancy Rascal Tour

September 24 at 7:00 p.m. │Mimi Ohio Theatre

Mike Birbiglia Live!

Dance:

September 16 at 7:00 p.m. │Connor Palace

Dance Showcase

Music/Concerts:

September 9 at 8:00 p.m. │Connor Palace

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons

September 11 at 7:00 p.m. │Mimi Ohio Theatre

Shining Star CLE 2022

September 12 at 7:30 p.m. │ Connor Palace

Il Volo Live in Concert

September 30 at 8:00 p.m. │Mimi Ohio Theatre

Gregory Porter

Theatrical:

September 17 at 7:30 p.m. │Mimi Ohio Theatre

The Dysfunctional Family

September 30-October 29, Fri & Sat at 8:00 p.m., Sun at 3:00 p.m. │Kennedy's Cabaret

Wenceslas Square

Resident Companies:

September 16-October 9, Times Vary, Check Link for Information │Hanna Theatre

Little Shop of Horrors

Great Lakes Theatrer

September 17-October 9, Times Vary, Check Link for Information │Allen Theatre

American Mariachi

Cleveland Play House

September 30-October 1 at 7:30 p.m. │Outcalt Theatre

GroundWorks DanceTheatre

CSU Department of Theatre and Dance





More Hot Stories For You


Beck Center For The Arts Announces THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIMEBeck Center For The Arts Announces THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME
September 1, 2022

Beck Center for the Arts has announced the award-winning production that will take you on a mysterious and touching journey, The Curious Incident of the Dog In The Night-Time.
Allison Loggins-Hull Announces '22-23 Highlights, Including Inaugural Season In Cleveland And Eight World PremieresAllison Loggins-Hull Announces '22-23 Highlights, Including Inaugural Season In Cleveland And Eight World Premieres
August 31, 2022

Flutist, composer, and producer Allison Loggins-Hull has announced her 2022-2023 season featuring eight world premieres, a U.S. premiere, a New York premiere, and her first season of three with The Cleveland Orchestra as their eleventh Daniel R. Lewis Composer Fellow.
Tickets for HAMILTON at Playhouse Square To Go On Sale in SeptemberTickets for HAMILTON at Playhouse Square To Go On Sale in September
August 25, 2022

Single tickets for HAMILTON will go on sale to the public on Thursday, September 8th, at 10 a.m., online, or by calling 216-241-6000. Tickets will be available for performances December 6 – January 15. Tickets for HAMILTON will not be available for purchase at the Playhouse Square box office.    
The Cleveland Orchestra And Music Director Franz Welser-Möst Appoint Brian Wendel As Principal TromboneThe Cleveland Orchestra And Music Director Franz Welser-Möst Appoint Brian Wendel As Principal Trombone
August 22, 2022

The Cleveland Orchestra announced that Music Director Franz Welser-Möst and The Cleveland Orchestra have appointed Brian Wendel as principal trombone beginning August 22. He will hold the Gilbert W. and Louise I. Humphrey Chair.
CIM Nurtures Next Generation Of Academic Leaders With Future Of Music Faculty FellowshipCIM Nurtures Next Generation Of Academic Leaders With Future Of Music Faculty Fellowship
August 17, 2022

The seats waiting for more Black and Latinx musicians aren't only on the concert stage. They're also in the boardroom, behind the podium and at the professor's desk.  