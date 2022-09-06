Playhouse Square to Present Comedy, Concerts and More in September
Playhouse Square will welcome unique shows to its stages this September, spanning comedy, dance, music and theatrical performances. Click the name of each event below to find out more about that individual performance.
Comedy:
September 8 at 7:00 p.m. │Connor Palace
September 13 at 8:00 p.m. │Connor Palace
September 17 at 8:00 p.m. │Connor Palace
September 18 at 7:00 p.m. │Mimi Ohio Theatre
Craig Ferguson - The Fancy Rascal Tour
September 24 at 7:00 p.m. │Mimi Ohio Theatre
Mike Birbiglia Live!
Dance:
September 16 at 7:00 p.m. │Connor Palace
Music/Concerts:
September 9 at 8:00 p.m. │Connor Palace
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons
September 11 at 7:00 p.m. │Mimi Ohio Theatre
September 12 at 7:30 p.m. │ Connor Palace
September 30 at 8:00 p.m. │Mimi Ohio Theatre
Theatrical:
September 17 at 7:30 p.m. │Mimi Ohio Theatre
September 30-October 29, Fri & Sat at 8:00 p.m., Sun at 3:00 p.m. │Kennedy's Cabaret
Resident Companies:
September 16-October 9, Times Vary, Check Link for Information │Hanna Theatre
Great Lakes Theatrer
September 17-October 9, Times Vary, Check Link for Information │Allen Theatre
September 30-October 1 at 7:30 p.m. │Outcalt Theatre
CSU Department of Theatre and Dance