Playhouse Square to Present Comedy, Concerts and More in September 

Playhouse Square will welcome unique shows to its stages this September, spanning comedy, dance, music and theatrical performances. Click the name of each event below to find out more about that individual performance.

Visit playhousesquare.org for the most updated schedule, as events are always being added. Follow Playhouse Square on Instagram and Facebook for the latest Playhouse Square news.

Comedy:

September 8 at 7:00 p.m. │Connor Palace

Kurtis Conner

September 13 at 8:00 p.m. │Connor Palace

Trixie and Katya Live!

September 17 at 8:00 p.m. │Connor Palace

Mike Epps

September 18 at 7:00 p.m. │Mimi Ohio Theatre

Craig Ferguson - The Fancy Rascal Tour

September 24 at 7:00 p.m. │Mimi Ohio Theatre

Mike Birbiglia Live!

Dance:

September 16 at 7:00 p.m. │Connor Palace

Dance Showcase

Music/Concerts:

September 9 at 8:00 p.m. │Connor Palace

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons

September 11 at 7:00 p.m. │Mimi Ohio Theatre

Shining Star CLE 2022

September 12 at 7:30 p.m. │ Connor Palace

Il Volo Live in Concert

September 30 at 8:00 p.m. │Mimi Ohio Theatre

Gregory Porter

Theatrical:

September 17 at 7:30 p.m. │Mimi Ohio Theatre

The Dysfunctional Family

September 30-October 29, Fri & Sat at 8:00 p.m., Sun at 3:00 p.m. │Kennedy's Cabaret

Wenceslas Square

Resident Companies:

September 16-October 9, Times Vary, Check Link for Information │Hanna Theatre

Little Shop of Horrors

Great Lakes Theatrer

September 17-October 9, Times Vary, Check Link for Information │Allen Theatre

American Mariachi

Cleveland Play House

September 30-October 1 at 7:30 p.m. │Outcalt Theatre

GroundWorks DanceTheatre

CSU Department of Theatre and Dance