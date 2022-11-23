Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards

Playhouse Square to Present HIP HOP NUTCRACKER, Straight No Chaser & More in December

Additional programming includes Brett Eldredge: Glow Live Tour, Rudolph the Red-Nosed ReindeerÂ and more.

Nov. 23, 2022 Â 
Playhouse Square to Present HIP HOP NUTCRACKER, Straight No Chaser & More in December

Playhouse Square will welcome unique shows to its stages this December, spanning comedy, dance, music and theatrical performances and more.

Visit playhousesquare.org for the most updated schedule, as events are always being added. Follow @playhousesquare on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok for the latest Playhouse Square news.

Comedy:

December 3 at 8:00 p.m. â”‚ Hanna Theatre

Pete Correale

Dance:

December 2 at 7:30 p.m. â”‚ KeyBank State Theatre

Hip Hop Nutcracker


Fine Arts:

December 16-18, Friday at 7:00 p.m., Saturday at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., Sunday at 3:00 p.m. â”‚ The Helen

Amahl and the Night Visitors

Music/Concerts:

December 1 at 7:30 p.m. â”‚ KeyBank State Theatre

Brett Eldredge: Glow Live Tour

December 6 at 7:00 p.m. â”‚ Connor Palace

Straight No Chaser

December 11 at 7:30 p.m. â”‚ Connor Palace

Dave Koz and Friends 25th Anniversary Christmas Tour

December 17-18, Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m., Saturday at 8:00 p.m. â”‚ Hanna Theatre

Jim Brickman: A Very Merry Christmas

Theatrical:

December 2-4, Times Vary, Check Link for Information â”‚ Connor Palace

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer


Resident Companies:

November 25-December 23, Times Vary, Check Link for Information â”‚ Hanna Theatre

A Christmas Carol

Great Lakes Theater

December 3-22, Open Tuesday-Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. â”‚ Allen Lobby

Festival of Trees
Cleveland Play House

December 9-18, Times Vary, Check Link for Information â”‚ Allen Theatre

Black Nativity

Cleveland Play House

December 15-18, Thursday and Friday at 7:00 p.m., Friday at 11:00 a.m., Saturday at 1:00 p.m. â”‚ Connor Palace

The Nutcracker

Cleveland Ballet

December 21-22, Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m. â”‚ Allen Theatre

Wassail! An Irish-Appalachian Christmas

Cleveland Play House

For resident company assets, reach out directly to resident companies.

For Schools:

Streaming On Demand November 28-December 16

Miss Nelson Has a Field Day

The largest performing arts center in the country outside of New York, the not-for-profitâ€¯Playhouse Squareâ€¯is Northeast Ohio's destination for Broadway and more great entertainment. Playhouse Square is a champion of arts education and downtown Cleveland, and proud to be the home of Cleveland Ballet, Cleveland International Film Festival, Cleveland Play House, Cleveland State University Department of Theatre and Dance, DANCECleveland, Great Lakes Theater and Tri-C JazzFest.




Canton Ballets Timeless Production Of THE NUTCRACKER Returns To The Canton Palace Theatre Photo
Canton Ballet's Timeless Production Of THE NUTCRACKER Returns To The Canton Palace Theatre Stage
This holiday season, experience the magic of Canton Ballet's beloved performances of The Nutcracker at the Canton Palace Theatre December 9-11. This year's performances featureÂ American Ballet Theatre Principal dancer Hee Seo as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Canton Ballet alumnus and Cleveland Ballet Principal dancer Zachary Catazaro as her Cavalier. Â Â 
Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra Receives $5 Million Gift From Geoffrey and Sarah Gund Photo
Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra Receives $5 Million Gift From Geoffrey and Sarah Gund
The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra (COYO) announced on Saturday it will receive a $5 million gift from Geoffrey and Sarah Gund to The Cleveland Orchestra's endowment, helping to ensure this unique musical training experience continues for generations of young people.
HAMILTON Ticket Lottery Coming To Playhouse Square Photo
HAMILTON Ticket Lottery Coming To Playhouse Square
A digital lottery forÂ HAMILTONÂ tickets willÂ begin in conjunction with the show's first performance on December 6. A limited number of tickets will be availableÂ for every performance for $10 each.Â Â 
First Stats Released For The BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards; Chagrin Valley Little Theatre Photo
First Stats Released For The BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards; Chagrin Valley Little Theatre's NEWSIES Leads Best Musical
The first live standings have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

More Hot Stories For You


Canton Ballet's Timeless Production Of THE NUTCRACKER Returns To The Canton Palace Theatre StageCanton Ballet's Timeless Production Of THE NUTCRACKER Returns To The Canton Palace Theatre Stage
November 22, 2022

This holiday season, experience the magic of Canton Ballet's beloved performances of The Nutcracker at the Canton Palace Theatre December 9-11. This year's performances featureÂ American Ballet Theatre Principal dancer Hee Seo as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Canton Ballet alumnus and Cleveland Ballet Principal dancer Zachary Catazaro as her Cavalier. Â Â 
Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra Receives $5 Million Gift From Geoffrey and Sarah GundCleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra Receives $5 Million Gift From Geoffrey and Sarah Gund
November 22, 2022

The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra (COYO) announced on Saturday it will receive a $5 million gift from Geoffrey and Sarah Gund to The Cleveland Orchestra's endowment, helping to ensure this unique musical training experience continues for generations of young people.
HAMILTON Ticket Lottery Coming To Playhouse SquareHAMILTON Ticket Lottery Coming To Playhouse Square
November 21, 2022

A digital lottery forÂ HAMILTONÂ tickets willÂ begin in conjunction with the show's first performance on December 6. A limited number of tickets will be availableÂ for every performance for $10 each.Â Â 
Cleveland Institute of Music Catches 12 Rising Stars For 2023 Future of Music Faculty FellowshipCleveland Institute of Music Catches 12 Rising Stars For 2023 Future of Music Faculty Fellowship
November 15, 2022

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Institute of Music announced the 12 scholars named to its 2023 Future of Music Faculty Fellowship (FMFF), a one-of-a-kind program nurturing the academic careers of young Black and Latinx professionals and a cornerstone in CIM's wide-ranging commitment to changing the face of classical music.Â Â 
Beck Center For The Arts Displays Work of Local Artists in ART TREASURES 2022Beck Center For The Arts Displays Work of Local Artists in ART TREASURES 2022
November 11, 2022

Beck Center for the Arts will display Art Treasures 2022, an exhibition by visual artists who bring a wealth of creativity and talent to their work.
share