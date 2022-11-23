Playhouse Square to Present HIP HOP NUTCRACKER, Straight No Chaser & More in December
Additional programming includes Brett Eldredge: Glow Live Tour, Rudolph the Red-Nosed ReindeerÂ and more.
Playhouse Square will welcome unique shows to its stages this December, spanning comedy, dance, music and theatrical performances and more.
Comedy:
December 3 at 8:00 p.m. â”‚ Hanna Theatre
Pete Correale
Dance:
December 2 at 7:30 p.m. â”‚ KeyBank State Theatre
Hip Hop Nutcracker
Fine Arts:
December 16-18, Friday at 7:00 p.m., Saturday at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., Sunday at 3:00 p.m. â”‚ The Helen
Amahl and the Night Visitors
Music/Concerts:
December 1 at 7:30 p.m. â”‚ KeyBank State Theatre
Brett Eldredge: Glow Live Tour
December 6 at 7:00 p.m. â”‚ Connor Palace
Straight No Chaser
December 11 at 7:30 p.m. â”‚ Connor Palace
Dave Koz and Friends 25th Anniversary Christmas Tour
December 17-18, Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m., Saturday at 8:00 p.m. â”‚ Hanna Theatre
Jim Brickman: A Very Merry Christmas
Theatrical:
December 2-4, Times Vary, Check Link for Information â”‚ Connor Palace
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Resident Companies:
November 25-December 23, Times Vary, Check Link for Information â”‚ Hanna Theatre
A Christmas Carol
Great Lakes Theater
December 3-22, Open Tuesday-Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. â”‚ Allen Lobby
Festival of Trees
Cleveland Play House
December 9-18, Times Vary, Check Link for Information â”‚ Allen Theatre
Black Nativity
December 15-18, Thursday and Friday at 7:00 p.m., Friday at 11:00 a.m., Saturday at 1:00 p.m. â”‚ Connor Palace
The Nutcracker
Cleveland Ballet
December 21-22, Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m. â”‚ Allen Theatre
Wassail! An Irish-Appalachian Christmas
For Schools:
Streaming On Demand November 28-December 16
Miss Nelson Has a Field Day
