Playhouse Square to Present HIP HOP NUTCRACKER, Straight No Chaser & More in December

Playhouse Square will welcome unique shows to its stages this December, spanning comedy, dance, music and theatrical performances and more.

Visit playhousesquare.org for the most updated schedule, as events are always being added.

Comedy:

December 3 at 8:00 p.m. â”‚ Hanna Theatre

Pete Correale

Dance:

December 2 at 7:30 p.m. â”‚ KeyBank State Theatre

Hip Hop Nutcracker



Fine Arts:

December 16-18, Friday at 7:00 p.m., Saturday at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., Sunday at 3:00 p.m. â”‚ The Helen

Amahl and the Night Visitors

Music/Concerts:

December 1 at 7:30 p.m. â”‚ KeyBank State Theatre

Brett Eldredge: Glow Live Tour

December 6 at 7:00 p.m. â”‚ Connor Palace

Straight No Chaser

December 11 at 7:30 p.m. â”‚ Connor Palace

Dave Koz and Friends 25th Anniversary Christmas Tour

December 17-18, Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m., Saturday at 8:00 p.m. â”‚ Hanna Theatre

Jim Brickman: A Very Merry Christmas

Theatrical:

December 2-4, Times Vary, Check Link for Information â”‚ Connor Palace

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer



Resident Companies:

November 25-December 23, Times Vary, Check Link for Information â”‚ Hanna Theatre

A Christmas Carol

Great Lakes Theater

December 3-22, Open Tuesday-Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. â”‚ Allen Lobby

Festival of Trees

Cleveland Play House

December 9-18, Times Vary, Check Link for Information â”‚ Allen Theatre

Black Nativity

Cleveland Play House

December 15-18, Thursday and Friday at 7:00 p.m., Friday at 11:00 a.m., Saturday at 1:00 p.m. â”‚ Connor Palace

The Nutcracker

Cleveland Ballet

December 21-22, Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m. â”‚ Allen Theatre

Wassail! An Irish-Appalachian Christmas

Cleveland Play House

For resident company assets, reach out directly to resident companies.

For Schools:

Streaming On Demand November 28-December 16

Miss Nelson Has a Field Day

