Playhouse Square to Present Comedy, Concerts and More This Holiday Season

Playhouse Square will welcome unique shows to its stages this December, spanning comedy, dance, music and theatrical performances and more. Click the name of each event below to find out more about that individual performance. Additional photo assets can be found here.

Holiday programming also continues in December with holiday classics and new favorites alike. To see the full list of holiday events, see the end of the release.

Visit playhousesquare.org for the most updated schedule, as events are always being added.

Broadway:

December 5 – 10, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Connor Palace

Hairspray

Huntington Featured Performance

Comedy:

December 2 at 7:00 p.m. | Connor Palace

Hasan Minhaj

December 2 at 8:00 p.m. | Hanna Theatre

Todd Barry

December 3 at 7:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

Steve Martin & Martin Short

Concerts:

December 2 at 7:30 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

Straight No Chaser – Sleighin' It Tour

December 10 at 7:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour 2023

December 15 at 7:30 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

Raymond Arroyo

December 16 at 8:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis

December 17 at 2:00 p.m. | Hanna Theatre

Jim Brickman's “A Joyful Christmas”

December 17 at 6:30 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

A Family Christmas with We the Kingdom & Matt Maher

December 30 at 7:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

The Legendary Soul Jam

Dance:

December 8 at 7:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

The Hip Hop Nutcracker

Theatrical:

December 1 – 16, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Allen Theatre

Black Nativity

December 23 at 4:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

A Magical Cirque Christmas

Resident Companies:

November 24 – December 23, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Hanna Theatre

A Christmas Carol

Great Lakes Theater

December 14 – 23, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Connor Palace

The Nutcracker

Cleveland Ballet

For Schools:

Streaming On Demand November 27 – December 15, Check Link for Details

Miss Nelson Has a Field Day

