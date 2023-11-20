Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards

Playhouse Square to Present Comedy, Concerts and More This Holiday Season

Holiday programming also continues in December with holiday classics and new favorites alike.

By: Nov. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 3 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Review: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY at Connor Palace Photo 4 Review: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY at Connor Palace

Playhouse Square to Present Comedy, Concerts and More This Holiday Season

Playhouse Square will welcome unique shows to its stages this December, spanning comedy, dance, music and theatrical performances and more. Click the name of each event below to find out more about that individual performance. Additional photo assets can be found here. 

Holiday programming also continues in December with holiday classics and new favorites alike. To see the full list of holiday events, see the end of the release.  

Visit playhousesquare.org for the most updated schedule, as events are always being added. 

Broadway: 

December 5 – 10, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Connor Palace 

Hairspray 

Huntington Featured Performance

Comedy: 

December 2 at 7:00 p.m. | Connor Palace 

Hasan Minhaj 

December 2 at 8:00 p.m. | Hanna Theatre 

Todd Barry 

December 3 at 7:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre 

Steve Martin & Martin Short 

Concerts:

 

December 2 at 7:30 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre 

Straight No Chaser – Sleighin' It Tour 

December 10 at 7:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre 

Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour 2023 

December 15 at 7:30 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre 

Raymond Arroyo 

December 16 at 8:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre 

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis 

December 17 at 2:00 p.m. | Hanna Theatre 

Jim Brickman's “A Joyful Christmas” 

December 17 at 6:30 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre 

A Family Christmas with We the Kingdom & Matt Maher  

December 30 at 7:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre 

The Legendary Soul Jam 

Dance: 

December 8 at 7:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre 

The Hip Hop Nutcracker  

Theatrical: 

December 1 – 16, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Allen Theatre 

Black Nativity 

December 23 at 4:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre 

A Magical Cirque Christmas 

Resident Companies: 

November 24 – December 23, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Hanna Theatre 

A Christmas Carol 

Great Lakes Theater 

December 14 – 23, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Connor Palace 

The Nutcracker 

Cleveland Ballet 

For Schools: 

Streaming On Demand November 27 – December 15, Check Link for Details 

Miss Nelson Has a Field Day 

Holiday Events: 

November 24 – December 23, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Hanna Theatre 

A Christmas Carol 

Great Lakes Theater 

November 25 at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. | Hanna Theatre 

Tomáseen Foley's A Celtic Christmas 

November 26 at 2:00 p.m. | Connor Palace 

Cleveland Pops Orchestra Holiday Cheer 

November 26 at 3:00 p.m. | Hanna Theatre 

Sister's Christmas Catechism 

November 30 at 7:30 p.m. | Connor Palace 

WGAR Winter Wonder Jam Starring Lee Brice 

December 1 – 16, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Allen Theatre 

Black Nativity 

December 2 at 7:30 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre 

Straight No Chaser – Sleighin' It Tour 

December 8 at 7:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre 

The Hip Hop Nutcracker  

December 10 at 7:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre 

Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour 2023 

December 14 – 23, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Connor Palace 

The Nutcracker 

Cleveland Ballet 

December 15 at 7:30 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre 

Raymond Arroyo 

December 16 at 8:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre 

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis 

December 17 at 2:00 p.m. | Hanna Theatre 

Jim Brickman's “A Joyful Christmas” 

December 17 at 6:30 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre 

A Family Christmas with We the Kingdom & Matt Maher  

December 23 at 4:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre 

A Magical Cirque Christmas 

  

Playhouse Square, home to the largest Broadway season ticket holder community in North America, is Northeast Ohio's destination for entertainment. A not-for-profit performing arts center, Playhouse Square is a champion of arts education and downtown Cleveland, and proud to be the home of The City Club of Cleveland, Cleveland Ballet, Cleveland International Film Festival, Cleveland Play House, Cleveland State University Department of Theatre and Dance, DANCECleveland, Great Lakes Theater and Tri-C JazzFest.  


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Cleveland

1
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards; BYE BYE BIRDIE Lea Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards; BYE BYE BIRDIE Leads Best Musical!

The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 20th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
CIM Opera Theater Considers Impact Of War With Tom Cipullos GLORY DENIED Photo
CIM Opera Theater Considers Impact Of War With Tom Cipullo's GLORY DENIED

CIM Opera Theater explores the impact of war in Tom Cipullo’s 'Glory Denied'. Discover how this powerful production delves into the human experience during times of conflict.

3
Tickets For COMPANY Playhouse Square Go On Sale Today Photo
Tickets For COMPANY Playhouse Square Go On Sale Today

Playhouse Square has announced that the thrilling Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim's and George Furth's COMPANY, winner of five 2022 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, will go on sale Friday, November 17, for 24 performances from April 30 – May 19, 2024.

4
THE CHER SHOW and CLUE on Sale Now in Cleveland Photo
THE CHER SHOW and CLUE on Sale Now in Cleveland

 Playhouse Square announced that tickets to the touring Broadway productions of THE CHER SHOW and CLUE will be available for purchase beginning Monday, November 13, at 10 a.m. Learn more about both shows here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a Teaser for MARY SHELLEY'S FRANKENSTEIN at Cleveland Play House Video
Watch a Teaser for MARY SHELLEY'S FRANKENSTEIN at Cleveland Play House
Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall Video
Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' In Disneyland Paris Video
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' In Disneyland Paris
View all Videos

Cleveland SHOWS
A Doll's House, Part 2 in Cleveland A Doll's House, Part 2
Beck Center For the Arts (5/31-6/30)
Beethoven's Pastoral in Cleveland Beethoven's Pastoral
Severance Music Center (2/22-2/25)
The Nutcracker in Cleveland The Nutcracker
Playhouse Square (12/14-12/23)
Holiday Brass Quintet in Cleveland Holiday Brass Quintet
Severance Music Center (12/15-12/16)
Jitney in Cleveland Jitney
Beck Center For the Arts (4/05-5/05)
SOMETHING CLEAN in Cleveland SOMETHING CLEAN
Dobama Theatre (3/08-3/30)
West Side Story in Cleveland West Side Story
Renaissance Theatre (3/02-3/10)
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in Cleveland Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Beck Center For the Arts (12/01-12/30)
BKLYN the Musical in Cleveland BKLYN the Musical
Near West Theatre (2/02-2/17)
Kanneh-Mason Plays Schumann in Cleveland Kanneh-Mason Plays Schumann
Severance Music Center (2/29-3/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You