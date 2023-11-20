Playhouse Square to Present Comedy, Concerts and More This Holiday Season

Holiday programming also continues in December with holiday classics and new favorites alike.
Playhouse Square will welcome unique shows to its stages this December, spanning comedy, dance, music and theatrical performances and more. Click the name of each event below to find out more about that individual performance. Additional photo assets can be found here.
Visit playhousesquare.org for the most updated schedule, as events are always being added.
December 5 – 10, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Connor Palace
Huntington Featured Performance
December 2 at 7:00 p.m. | Connor Palace
December 2 at 8:00 p.m. | Hanna Theatre
December 3 at 7:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre
December 2 at 7:30 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre
Straight No Chaser – Sleighin' It Tour
December 10 at 7:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre
Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour 2023
December 15 at 7:30 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre
December 16 at 8:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis
December 17 at 2:00 p.m. | Hanna Theatre
Jim Brickman's “A Joyful Christmas”
December 17 at 6:30 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre
A Family Christmas with We the Kingdom & Matt Maher
December 30 at 7:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre
December 8 at 7:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre
December 1 – 16, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Allen Theatre
December 23 at 4:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre
November 24 – December 23, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Hanna Theatre
Great Lakes Theater
December 14 – 23, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Connor Palace
Cleveland Ballet
Streaming On Demand November 27 – December 15, Check Link for Details
November 25 at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. | Hanna Theatre
Tomáseen Foley's A Celtic Christmas
November 26 at 2:00 p.m. | Connor Palace
Cleveland Pops Orchestra Holiday Cheer
November 26 at 3:00 p.m. | Hanna Theatre
November 30 at 7:30 p.m. | Connor Palace
WGAR Winter Wonder Jam Starring Lee Brice
Playhouse Square, home to the largest Broadway season ticket holder community in North America, is Northeast Ohio's destination for entertainment. A not-for-profit performing arts center, Playhouse Square is a champion of arts education and downtown Cleveland, and proud to be the home of The City Club of Cleveland, Cleveland Ballet, Cleveland International Film Festival, Cleveland Play House, Cleveland State University Department of Theatre and Dance, DANCECleveland, Great Lakes Theater and Tri-C JazzFest.
Recommended For You