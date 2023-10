Playhouse Square to Present Comedy, Concerts and More For Fall/Holiday 2023 Lineup

Playhouse Square will welcome unique shows to its stages this November, spanning comedy, dance, music and theatrical performances and more.

Broadway:

October 31 – November 19, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Connor Palace

Girl From The North Country

October 31 – November 19, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Upper Allen

Broadway Buzz Pre-Show Talk for Girl From The North Country

Comedy:

November 11 at 7:30 p.m. | Hanna Theatre

Pete Correale

November 11 at 8:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

Festival of Laughs

November 16 at 8:00 p.m. | Hanna Theatre

Misfit: A Gary Gulman Stand Up Comedy and Book Tour

November 17 – 18 at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

Nate Bargatze: The Be Funny Tour!

November 18 at 8:00 p.m. | Hanna Theatre

The Uncle Louie Variety Show

Concerts:

November 12 at 8:00 p.m. | Mimi Ohio Theatre

Joanne Shaw Taylor

November 24 at 8:00 p.m. | KeyBank State

R&B Groove Thang starring Stephanie Mills

November 25 at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. | Hanna Theatre

Tomáseen Foley's A Celtic Christmas

November 26 at 2:00 p.m. | Connor Palace

Cleveland Pops Orchestra Holiday Cheer

November 30 at 7:30 p.m. | Connor Palace

WGAR Winter Wonder Jam Starring Lee Brice

Family:

November 4 – 5, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Mimi Ohio Theatre

Giraffes Can't Dance The Musical

Children's Theater Series

Special Events:

November 19 at 8:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

Geddy Lee – My Effin' Life in Conversation

Theatrical:

November 26 at 3:00 p.m. | Hanna Theatre

Sister's Christmas Catechism

Resident Companies:

October 20 – November 5, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Hanna Theatre

Dracula: The Bloody Truth

Great Lakes Theater

October 21 – November 12, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Outcalt Theatre

Mary Shelley's Frankenstein

Cleveland Play House

November 2 – 12, Thursday – Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Avenue Q

Cleveland State University Department of Theatre and Dance

November 11 at 7:30 p.m. | Mimi Ohio Theatre

PHILADANCO!

DANCECleveland

November 24 – December 23, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Hanna Theatre

A Christmas Carol

Great Lakes Theater

For Schools:

Streaming On Demand October 30 – November 22, Check Link for Details

Kattam and His Tam-Tams' Rhythms of West Africa

October 31 – November 3, Times Vary, Check Link for Information │ Mimi Ohio Theatre

Giraffes Can't Dance – The Musical School Matinee Performances

Streaming On Demand November 27 – December 15, Check Link for Details

Miss Nelson Has a Field Day

Holiday Events:

December 1 – 16, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Allen Theatre

Black Nativity

December 2 at 7:30 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

Straight No Chaser – Sleighin' It Tour

December 8 at 7:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

The Hip Hop Nutcracker

December 10 at 7:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour 2023

December 14 – 23, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Connor Palace

The Nutcracker

Cleveland Ballet

December 15 at 7:30 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

Raymond Arroyo Christmas Merry and Bright

December 16 at 8:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis

December 17 at 2:00 p.m. | Hanna Theatre

Jim Brickman's “A Joyful Christmas”

December 17 at 6:30 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

A Family Christmas with We the Kingdom & Matt Maher

December 23 at 4:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

A Magical Cirque Christmas