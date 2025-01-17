News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Playhouse Square Unveils Black History Month Programming

This February, Marquee Moments features celebrated local poet Siaara Freeman and much more.

By: Jan. 17, 2025
Playhouse Square will celebrate Black History Month with a special digital display throughout the District and a variety of performances honoring the strength, creativity, diversity, and resilience of the Black experience. The events will include dance, theater, children’s programming, live music, and spoken word. 
 
This February, Marquee Moments features celebrated local poet Siaara Freeman performing a specially written piece celebrating the considerable contributions and impact of Black Clevelanders in the arts. The piece showcases unique archival footage of performances courtesy of Playhouse Square’s affiliate company, Karamu House. For the full schedule of Marquee Moments presented by GE Lighting, a Savant company, click here.
 

January 31 – February 1, 2025| Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

| KeyBank State Theatre
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
February 1 – 23, 2025, Select Dates To Be Black Out Performances Check Link For Details

| Allen Theatre
Fat Ham, Black Out Performance presented by Cleveland Play House
 

February 3 – 21, 2025 | Streaming Performance for Schools

Black Boy
School Registration Required, Click Here for Details
 

February 4 – 7, 2025 | School Matinee Performance, Check Link For Details | Mimi Ohio Theatre

Grimmz Fairy Tales
School Registration Required, Click Here For Details
 

February 15, 2025 | 8:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

Cleveland’s Valentine Love Jam
 

February 15 – 16, 2025 | Saturday at 7:30 p.m. & Sunday at 2:00 p.m. | Westfield Studio Theatre

Lloyd Knight- The Drama 
 

February 20 - March 2, 2025 | Times Vary, Check Link for Details | The Helen

Fairview presented by Cleveland State University

February 24 – March 14, 2025 | Streaming Performance for Schools

Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad
School Registration Required, Click Here for Details
 

February 24- 26, 2025| School Matinee Performance, Check Link For Details | Mimi Ohio Theatre

Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks
School Registration Required, Click Here For Details
 

February 28, 2025| 7:00 p.m. | Mimi Ohio Theatre

Echoes & Innovations
