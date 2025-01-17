Playhouse Square Unveils Black History Month Programming

This February, Marquee Moments features celebrated local poet Siaara Freeman and much more.
Playhouse Square will celebrate Black History Month with a special digital display throughout the District and a variety of performances honoring the strength, creativity, diversity, and resilience of the Black experience. The events will include dance, theater, children’s programming, live music, and spoken word.
This February, Marquee Moments features celebrated local poet Siaara Freeman performing a specially written piece celebrating the considerable contributions and impact of Black Clevelanders in the arts. The piece showcases unique archival footage of performances courtesy of Playhouse Square’s affiliate company, Karamu House. For the full schedule of Marquee Moments presented by GE Lighting, a Savant company, click here.
| KeyBank State Theatre
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
| Allen Theatre
Fat Ham, Black Out Performance presented by Cleveland Play House
Black Boy
School Registration Required, Click Here for Details
Grimmz Fairy Tales
School Registration Required, Click Here For Details
Cleveland’s Valentine Love Jam
Lloyd Knight- The Drama
Fairview presented by Cleveland State University
Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad
School Registration Required, Click Here for Details
Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks
School Registration Required, Click Here For Details
Echoes & Innovations
