Photos: Get a First Look at SOMETHING CLEAN at Dobama Theatre

SOMETHING CLEAN by Selina Fillinger, directed by Shannon Sindelar, is making its regional premiere at Dobama Theatre March 8-30, 2024.

Get a first look at photos!



Cast: Derdriu Ring* (CHARLOTTE), Robert Ellis* (DOUG/ POLICEMAN), Isaiah Betts (JOEY/ FRAT BOY), and Doug Sutherland (u/s DOUG) *member Actors’ Equity Association



Creative team: Scenic Design by Naoko Skala, Lighting Design and Technical Direction by Jeremy Paul, Sound Design by Angie Hayes, Costume Design by Lainey Bodenburg, Props Design by Andy Zicari, Intimacy Direction by Casey Venema, and Assistant Direction by Cali Parey.



Download the playbill or visit: https://www.dobama.org/something-clean



SYNOPSIS: Charlotte is a devoted mother, wife, and respectable member of the community. But when an act of violence is committed by a member of her own home, she must confront a new reality as her once-immaculate world is tainted forever. Selina Fillinger's gripping new drama is both suspenseful and stirring as it follows one woman's struggle to make sense of her own grief, love, and culpability. The line between love and complicity isn’t clean.