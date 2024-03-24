Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR

Performances run through April 7, 2024.

By: Mar. 24, 2024
Great Lakes Theater (GLT) is continuing its 62nd season with Shakespeare’s uproarious battle of the sexes, The Merry Wives of Windsor, performing in the company's intimate and audience-friendly home at the Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square, through April 7, 2024.

Terri McMahon directs an extraordinary cast of familiar and new faces that will bring this classic comedy to life. Jodi Dominick* and Jessie Cope Miller* head up the cast as the titular “Merry Wives” while Daniel T. Parker* leads as Falstaff. Kechanté, Malik Bilbrew*, Teri Brown*, Calvin Carvagnaro, Jason Samuel Eno*, Trevor Gill-Snow, Jeffrey C. Hawkins*, Josh Houghton*, Anthony Michael Martinez*, James Alexander Rankin, Nick Steen*, M.A. Taylor* and Jerrell Williams* will round out this talented group of artists. *Member of Actors' Equity

The creative team for The Merry Wives of Windsor includes Scenic Designer Jeff Herrmann; Lighting Designer Rick Martin; Costume Designer Daniele Tyler Matthews; Sound Designer Matthew Webb; Wig and Hair Designer Iran Michael Leon; Choreographer Jaclyn Miller; Dialect Coach Sara Becker; Production Stage Manager Carolina Arboldea* and Assistant Stage Manager Imani Sade.*

Meet the rotund rascal Sir John Falstaff and the wise wives of Windsor in one of Shakespeare’s most raucous comedies. With an ego as big as his voracious appetite, Falstaff conspires to woo the two wealthiest married ladies in town and pocket their riches. However, Mistress Ford and Mistress Page devise a scheme of their own to teach him a well-deserved lesson in Wooing 101. Join us and feast on a hilariously magnificent treat of monogamously artful deceit.

Photo Credit: Roger Mastroianni

Jerrell Williams, Daniel T. Parker, Anthony Michael Martinez, and Malik Bilbrew

Kechanté and Josh Houghton

Malik Bilbrew and Jerrell Williams

James Alexander Rankin, Anthony Michael Martinez, and Teri Brown

Anthony Michael Martinez, James Alexander Rankin, Teri Brown, and Trevor Gill-Snow

Jodi Dominick and Jessie Cope Miller

Kechanté and Jerrell Williams, Daniel T. Parker

Daniel T. Parker and Teri Brown

Grayson Heyl (center), Anthony Michael Martinez, Nick Steen, Josh Houghton, and Trevor Gill-Snow

Jessie Cope Miller and Daniel T. Parker

Jessie Cope Miller, Daniel T. Parker, and Jodi Dominick

Jeffrey C. Hawkins and Daniel T. Parker

Josh Houghton, M.A. Taylor, and Nick Steen

Daniel T. Parker

Jeffrey C. Hawkins (center), James Alexander Rankin, Nick Steen, M.A. Taylor, Trevor Gill-Snow, Anthony Michael Martinez, Jason Eno and Jessie Cope Miller

Jeffrey C. Hawkins and Jason Eno, with James Alexander Rankin, Daniel T. Parker, Jodi Dominick and Jessie Cope Miller

Teri Brown and Daniel T. Parker

Jessie Cope Miller, Daniel T. Parker, and Jodi Dominick.

Daniel T. Parker and Jeffrey C. Hawkins, with Jason Eno, Trevor Gill-Snow, Jodi Dominick, Kechanté, Jessie Cope Miller, Calvin Cavagnaro, Josh Houghton, Nick Steen, Teri Brown, and James Alexander Rankin

Daniel T. Parker, with Josh Houghton, Calvin Cavagnaro, James Alexander Rankin, Greyson Heyl, Jason Eno, Nick Steen, Malik Bilbrew, Teri Brown and Anthony Michael Martinez

Jeffrey C. Hawkins and Daniel T. Parker, with M.A. Taylor, Anthony Michael Martinez and Jason Eno

Jason Eno, Kechanté, Jodi Dominick, and Jerrell Williams




