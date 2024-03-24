Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR

Performances run through April 7, 2024.
Great Lakes Theater (GLT) is continuing its 62nd season with Shakespeare’s uproarious battle of the sexes, The Merry Wives of Windsor, performing in the company's intimate and audience-friendly home at the Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square, through April 7, 2024.
Check out production photos below!
Terri McMahon directs an extraordinary cast of familiar and new faces that will bring this classic comedy to life. Jodi Dominick* and Jessie Cope Miller* head up the cast as the titular “Merry Wives” while Daniel T. Parker* leads as Falstaff. Kechanté, Malik Bilbrew*, Teri Brown*, Calvin Carvagnaro, Jason Samuel Eno*, Trevor Gill-Snow, Jeffrey C. Hawkins*, Josh Houghton*, Anthony Michael Martinez*, James Alexander Rankin, Nick Steen*, M.A. Taylor* and Jerrell Williams* will round out this talented group of artists. *Member of Actors' Equity
The creative team for The Merry Wives of Windsor includes Scenic Designer Jeff Herrmann; Lighting Designer Rick Martin; Costume Designer Daniele Tyler Matthews; Sound Designer Matthew Webb; Wig and Hair Designer Iran Michael Leon; Choreographer Jaclyn Miller; Dialect Coach Sara Becker; Production Stage Manager Carolina Arboldea* and Assistant Stage Manager Imani Sade.*
Meet the rotund rascal Sir John Falstaff and the wise wives of Windsor in one of Shakespeare’s most raucous comedies. With an ego as big as his voracious appetite, Falstaff conspires to woo the two wealthiest married ladies in town and pocket their riches. However, Mistress Ford and Mistress Page devise a scheme of their own to teach him a well-deserved lesson in Wooing 101. Join us and feast on a hilariously magnificent treat of monogamously artful deceit.
Photo Credit: Roger Mastroianni
