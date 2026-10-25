Photos: First Look At SWEENEY TODD THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET At Great Lakes Theater

Great Lakes Theater (GLT) continues its 65th season with Sweeney Todd The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (Sweeney Todd), Stephen Sondheim’s bloody, darkly comic musical thriller, running October 23–November 8, 2026, at the Hanna Theatre in Playhouse Square. Check out the photos!

Directed by Victoria Bussert^ with Musical Direction by Matthew Webb, this thrilling new production brings Sondheim’s haunting score, razor-sharp wit and gorgeous orchestrations to the stage just as autumn takes its deliciously dark turn.

“Sweeney Todd The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is a story steeped in blood, injustice and dark humor,” says Bussert. “The horror becomes more disturbing because it is rooted in human pain, injustice and moral collapse…In an age marked by systemic inequality, exploitation and the temptation to dehumanize others, Sweeney Todd asks us to consider the cost of vengeance and the consequences of unchecked injustice.”

Set in gritty 19th-century London, this razor-sharp musical combines suspense, wicked humor and extraordinary music. A vengeful barber returns to confront the corrupt judge who destroyed his family, partnering with the resourceful Mrs. Lovett to hatch a grisly scheme that turns her failing pie shop into a booming success. This Tony Award-winning musical thriller serves up a chilling tale of revenge, obsession and darkly comic mayhem.

Mark Bedard* heads the cast as the titular Sweeney Todd, while perennial GLT favorite, Jillian Kates*, will lead as Mrs. Lovett. Beloved GLT veterans, talented newcomers and students from Oberlin’s Musical Theater program round out the dynamic cast, including Tate Cinti*, Sean Patrick Doyle* Marc Dalmau, Ethan Flanagan*, Amber Hurst Martin*, Rebecca Kenjesky, Janiyah ‘Jai’ McAllister*, Jessie Cope Miller*, Ricky Moyer*, Nic Rhew*, Ana Lauren Rodriguez* and Matthew Wright*.

The creative team bringing this musical thriller to life features Scenic & Lighting Designer Trad A Burns; Costume Designer Tesia Dugan Benson; Sound Designer Patrick John Kiernan; Wig & Hair Designer Nick Lynch-Voris; Production Stage Manager Imani Sade* and Assistant Stage Manager McKenna Pfieffer*.

Tickets range from $23–$115 (inclusive of all fees). $17 tickets available for patrons 25 and under. Groups of 10+ save up to 30%.

Tickets may be purchased by calling (216) 241-6000, visiting GreatLakesTheater.org or in person at the Playhouse Square Ticket Office. Visit https://www.playhousesquare.org/contact-us for Playhouse Square Ticket Office operating hours.

Photo Credit: Roger Mastroianni



Ethan Flanagan, Ana Lauren Rodriguez, Amber Hurst Martin*, Sean Patrick Doyle*, Rebecca Kenjesky, Nic Rhew, Marc Dalmau, Janiyah "Jai" McAllister, Matthew Wright*, Tate Cinti, Ricky Moyer* and Jessie Cope Miller



Mark Bedard with Rebecca Kenjesky, Nic Rhew, Marc Dalmau and Janiyah "Jai" McAllister



Ethan Flanagan



Jillian Kates with Matthew Wright, Ana Lauren Rodriguez and Ricky Moyer



Ricky Moyer and Matthew Wright with Marc Dalmau, Janiyah "Jai" McAllister, Tate Cinti, Amber Hurst Martin, Rebecca Kenjesky, Jessie Cope Miller and Ethan Flanagan



Ana Lauren Rodriguez



Ana Lauren Rodrigue, Ricky Moye and Ethan Flanagan



Tate Cinti)



Jessie Cope Miller



Ana Lauren Rodriguez, Ethan Flanagan, Matthew Wright and Ricky Moyer



Jillian Kates with Tate Cinti, Marc Dalmau, Ricky Moyer, Amber Hurst Martin, Nic Rhew, Rebecca Kenjesky, Janiyah "Jai" McAllister and Mark Bedard



Jillian Kates and Tate Cinti



Rebecca Kenjesky, Amber Hurst Martin, Marc Dalmau, Nic Rhew, Ricky Moyer*and Janiyah "Jai" McAllister



Ethan Flanagan and Ana Lauren Rodriguez



Jessie Cope Miller and Mark Bedard