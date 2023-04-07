Photos: First Look At BECOMING DR. RUTH At Cleveland Play House

CPH invites audiences to journey through the life of world-renowned sex therapist, Dr. Ruth K. Westheimer. See photos from the production.

CPH presents Theater J's BECOMING DR. RUTH by Mark St. Germain April 1-23, 2023 in the Outcalt Theatre at Playhouse Square. This life-affirming solo-show chronicling the life of noted psychologist Dr. Ruth K. Westheimer is directed by Holly Twyford and stars award-winning actress, Naomi Jacobson.

Dr. Ruth K. Westheimer changed the way we talk about love, sex, and relationships with her hit 1980s radio show, "Sexually Speaking." In Theatre J's Becoming Dr. Ruth, Dr. Ruth welcomes us into her home to share the unlikely path she took to becoming "America's favorite sex therapist." With her trademark wry humor, warmth, and candor, Dr. Ruth recounts her life's many roles: a child escaping Nazi Germany on the Kindertransport; an Israeli sharpshooter in the 1940s; a single mother in America; and finally, the global celebrity sought out by presidents. A refugee story, a woman's story, and a Jewish woman's story, this life-affirming solo show speaks to the importance of forming strong relationships and points the spotlight on the immigrant experience. Starring Naomi Jacobson as the legendary "Dr. Ruth," this 90-minute one-act is a testament to resilience, forging your own path, and the joy of human connection.

