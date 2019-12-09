Photo Flash: Check Out Photos of Cleveland Public Theatre and Teatro Público de Cleveland's A XMAS CUENTO REMIX

Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT) and Teatro Público de Cleveland (TPC) present the National New Play Network (NNPN) Rolling World Premiere of A Xmas Cuento Remix, by Maya Malan-Gonzalez, composition and arrangements by Emiliano Valdez and Daniel Valdez, directed by Holly Holsinger. The play will be performed in English with some Spanish by TPC ensemble members and will run December 5 - 21, 2019 in CPT's James Levin Theatre.

Take a look at photos below!

¡Este no es el cuento navideño de la abuela! Teatro Público de Cleveland blows the roof off with this Latino culture and modern music-infused take on Dickens' classic Christmas tale. Performed in English and Spanish.

In partnership with the National New Play Network (NNPN), A Xmas Cuento Remix is produced at Cleveland Public Theatre as part of a National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere. Other partnering theatres are Milagro Theatre (Portland) and 16th Street Theater (Chicago). For more information, please visit www.nnpn.org.

Photo Credit: Steve Wagner

Anthony "TonyFresh" Velez, Christina Patterson

Anthony "TonyFresh" Velez, Blanca Iris García Rivera Salva, Tania Benites, Valerie A. Mathis, Brett DiCello, Christina Patterson

The ensemble of A Xmas Cuento Remix

Gil Peña, Valerie A. Mathis, Mónica A. Cerpa Zúñiga, Anthony "TonyFresh" Velez

Andrew Aaron Valdez, Christina Patterson, and the ensemble of A Xmas Cuento Remix

Blanca Iris García Rivera Salva, Christina Patterson, Valerie A. Mathis, Gil Peña, Tania Benites, Brett DiCello, Angelluis Roman Centeno, Anthony "TonyFresh" Velez.

Blanca Iris García Rivera Salva, Christina Patterson, Valerie A. Mathis, Mónica A. Cerpa Zúñiga, Tania Benites Mónica A. Cerpa Zúñiga and the ensemble of A Xmas Cuento Remix

Christina Patterson and the ensemble of A Xmas Cuento Remix

Andrew Aaron Valdez, Hillary Wheelock





Related Articles Shows View More Cleveland Stories

More Hot Stories For You