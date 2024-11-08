PETER/WENDY Comes to Dobama This Holiday Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The second production for Dobama Theatre's 2024/25 mainstage season will be the Professional Cleveland Premiere of Peter/Wendy by Jeremy Bloom. The production will run from December 6-29, 2024 at Dobama, Cleveland's Off-Broadway Theatre.

After captivating countless audiences, playwright Jeremy Bloom's celebrated adaptation of Peter Pan will be produced for the first time on a professional stage in Cleveland. This heartfelt, poetic, overtly theatrical take on the beloved story of the boy who never grows up explores the deeper themes in Barrie's original narrative while remaining family-friendly and maintaining its warmth and signature whimsy. The show offers an immersive, interactive experience that will delight kids and adults alike.

The Dobama Theatre production features a dynamic cast including Kelsey Angel Baehrens* (Peter), Mikaela Ray (Wendy), Charles Mayhew Miller (Lost Boy/Mermaid), Diwe Augustin-Glave (Tiger Lily), Abigail Jarvis (Tinkerbell), Lara Mielcarek* (Mrs. Darling/Hook), Trey Gilpin (Mr. Darling/Smee), Roxana Bell (Swing), Mariah Hamburg (Swing), and Zak Tahsin (Swing) - *member Actors' Equity Association

In interviews, Bloom describes Peter/Wendy as his "dream project" and explains, "My goal with it is to be most simple and sleek of all and tell the story as purely as it has ever been told, not skewed in any way, not towards an audience of children or with any particularly un-Barrie-ish take." He elaborates, "It's not some new crazy adaptation, but the story stripped down to its bare elements."

In praise of Peter/Wendy, Metrmag said, "The charming story may well feel, to some, like that nice, warm virtual hug very much needed during this harsh, cold winter."

The creative team for the production includes Director Nathan Motta (Artistic Director at Dobama Theatre), Production Design by Jeremy Paul, Sound Design by Angie Hayes, Costume Design by Angelina Herrin, Props by Vanessa Cook, Movement Consulting by DeLee Cooper, with Assistant Direction by Molly Donahue and Rachel Gold. The show is Stage Managed by Barbara Kozlov.

"At the core of this lyrical and unique approach to J. M. Barrie's classic story is the central theme of happy thoughts," said Director Nathan Motta. "The idea of 'thinking a happy thought' might on the surface seem trite or childish, but modern understandings of mindfulness, manifestation, gratitude, and the power of positive-thinking show that it turns out that happy thoughts can elevate us, and sharing gratitude and happiness with others lifts them up as well. We hope that Peter/ Wendy help do just that for audiences this December."

Performances are Thursdays through Sunday from December 6-29, 2024. Evening performances are at 7:30pm and matinees at 2:30pm. For a complete performance schedule, ticket prices, and reservations, call the Dobama Theatre box office at 216-932-3396. Ask about the "pay-what-you-can" performances and opportunities.

Dobama is committed to making live professional theatre accessible to everyone. PAY-WHAT-YOU-CAN tickets are available for anyone that cannot afford a full price ticket. Any available seat can be purchased at a pay-what-you-can price beginning one hour prior to every performance. Simply visit the Box Office to purchase.

