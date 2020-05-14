Ohio High School Senior Writes Original Song About Life in Quarantine

A senior at North Royalton High School in North Royalton, Ohio, has used the current global health crisis as inspiration behind an original song titled, "More Time," according to Cleveland.com.

Becca Pavelich, who is set to graduate this year, voiced her thoughts about the closing of schools in a song, "More Time," which she composed and posted on YouTube about a month ago.

She touches on the suddenness of the school closings, and not realizing the significance of what happened until afterward.

Listen to her song "More Time" below!





