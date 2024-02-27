Ohio Contemporary Ballet Hosts Emerging Choreographers Showcase

Ohio Contemporary Ballet will present Emerging Choreographers Showcase, a program featuring an extraordinary blend of creativity from rising choreographers Richard Oaxaca, Matthew Roberts, and Janice Rosario. Each commissioned work serves as a testament to the individual style, creativity, and technical mastery of its choreographer, foreshadowing the future of contemporary ballet. These performances are presented on March 22 & 23, 2024 in our studio theater facility in Shaker Heights and provide an up-close opportunity to experience dance.



New York based choreographer, Janice Rosario stretches beyond the boundaries of ballet and modern dance to create movement invention that is artistically and physically challenging. She was in residency January 8-12, 2024, and created a work about the seasons that explores depths of emotional connection through movement. Rosario is a nationally recognized contemporary dance choreographer, educator, and activist. As a native New Yorker, she studied at Ballet Hispánico, Ballet Academy East, and The Ailey School. She is a graduate of LaGuardia High School for the Performing Arts and Hunter College. Rosario has an extensive roster of universities and institutions throughout the United States she has taught and been commissioned to create works including Barnard College/Columbia University, The Alvin Ailey/Fordham University BFA Program, Columbia University, and Howard University. She has also set works on Dance Kaleidoscope, Newport Contemporary Ballet and her own company Janice Rosario and Company.



Richard Oaxaca, originally from Texas, is set to redefine dance boundaries with his unconventional approach and bold modern and avant-garde choreography. Oaxaca is currently a Visiting Assistant Professor at Case Western University. Before graduating from the Case Western MFA program in 2016, Oaxaca enjoyed an international career performing with notable companies including Disney, Kanopy Dance in Wisconsin, and Dancing Wheels. After graduation, he went through the teacher training program at the Martha Graham Studio in New York City. His choreography has amassed national nominations and awards. He has taught at The University of Wisconsin, Notre Dame College and Case Western University. He will be in residency February 26 – March 1, 2024.



Matthew Roberts is from Akron and began dancing at the age of 10. After studying at the University of Akron’s Dance Institute, he moved to New York and graduated from Marymount Manhattan College. He has danced with Lustig Dance Theatre, Oakland Ballet Company, Awakening Movement, Molissa Fenley, Tami Stronach Dance, Neos Dance Theatre, Bruce Wood Dance, Zion Dance Project, Pegasus Contemporary, Osage Ballet, and Störling Dance Theater. He is currently a freelance dance artist and has begun his own company Frtrss Dance Theatre. His love for storytelling, choreography, and sharing the human experience are what fuel his passion to create. His choreographic style is a unique blend of classical ballet and contemporary dance, weaving intricate narratives filled with emotional resonance. He will be in residency March 4-8, 2024.



Ohio Contemporary Ballet performs on March 22, 2024, at 7:00pm, March 23, 2024, at 4:00pm and March 23, 2024, at 7:00pm at the Ohio Contemporary Ballet Center located at 3558 Lee Rd in Shaker Heights. Tickets are $30. All seats are general admission. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite at ocballet.org. For more information, visit www.ocballet.org.



