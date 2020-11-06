Nominations Open For Music Educator Of The Year And Art Educator Of The Year Awards

The awards will be presented virtually at an event on March 26.

Nominations are now being accepted for the fifth annual Music Educator of the Year Award sponsored by the Canton Symphony Orchestra (CSO) and the second annual Art Educator of the Year Award co-sponsored by the Canton Museum of Art and Massillon Museum. The awards will be presented virtually at an event on March 26th at 6:00pm.

The Canton Symphony Orchestra is happy to continue the partnership with the Canton Museum of Art and Massillon Museum to celebrate our Art Educators in the region. "The collaboration of these three major arts organizations last year was highly successful." stated Canton Symphony President & CEO Michelle Charles. "We are thrilled to be able to partner with them again." The purpose of the annual award is to promote a greater understanding of and appreciation for music and art education as well as to honor those individuals who are making a real difference in our community through their dedication to arts education. "We are fortunate to have many talented and dedicated Art and Music Educators in our community. These Educators instill a passion for the arts in their students and deserve to be recognized for their service to our region," said Massillon Museum executive director, Alexandra Coon. "There are so many dedicated educators who are adapting and going above and beyond in this new and ever-changing educational environment. It is now more important than ever to recognize the hard work and sacrifices they have made to educate students in a pandemic," said Canton Museum of Art Executive Director, Max Barton. Winners of the awards will receive a $500 check.

Nominees must be licensed Music and Art Educators in a public, private or parochial school classroom setting in Grades K-12, in the region served by the Stark County Educational Service Center. Educators from all fields of Music and Visual Arts are eligible. The honored Educators will be selected from a field of ten finalists chosen by a panel of qualified judges from the community. All nominees will be recognized at a virtual awards ceremony. Former recipients of the award are not eligible to win in consecutive years.

Anyone can nominate a Music or Art Educator for the award. Nomination forms are available through the Stark County Educational Service Center (email Tom Piccari at tom.piccari@email.sparcc.org), on the Canton Symphony Orchestra website (www.cantonsymphony.org/music-educator-of-the-year-award/), the Massillon Museum (www.massillonmuseum.org/art-educator-year) and Canton Museum of Art (cantonart.org/art-educator-year-award) websites. Nominations must be submitted by January 15, 2021.

Founded in 1937, the Canton Symphony Orchestra is a fully professional ensemble and organization dedicated to performing concerts that enrich, educate and entertain residents of Stark County and beyond. The orchestra performs classical, holiday, casual, and a variety of educational programs in Umstattd Performing Arts Hall, adjacent to the Zimmermann Symphony Center at 2323 17th Street NW, Canton, Ohio, as well as other venues in Stark County. For more information, please visit www.cantonsymphony.org or call (330)452-2094. Administrative offices are located at the Zimmermann Symphony Center 2331 17th Street NW, Canton OH 44708.

MassMu is a free art and history museum located at 121 Lincoln Way East in the heart of downtown Massillon. Accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, it hosts a schedule of rotating exhibitions throughout the year, is home to the new Paul Brown Museum, offers a wide range of educational programming for all ages, and established a Sensory Room as part of its recent expansion.

