Near West Theatre Presents LES MISERABLES

Cleveland's Near West Theatre presents a streamed presentation of Les Misérables - School Edition on March 19 and 20 at 7:30pm and March 21 at 2pm.

"This Winter Youth Production is performed by students as a staged concert and virtual performance, adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols. This is Les Misérables as you've never seen before, and for the first time ever on the NWT stage," the company shared.

The cast includes Charley Peck as Jean Valjean, Declan Newton as Javert, Abbey Brinkhof as Fantine, Livy Douglas as Eponine, Gavin Ditz as Marius, Willie Rose as Enjolras, Josh Mink as Thenardier, Hailey Peterseim as Madame Thenardier, Michael Younkin as Gavroche, and BroadwayWorld's Next on Stage - Season 1 finalist Hannah Tramonte as Cosette.

Watch the trailer for the show below! You can also purchase a ticket here.