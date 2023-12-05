Musical America Ranks CIM's Yolanda Kondonassis Among Top 30 Professionals Of The Year For 2023

The honor recognizes classical music industry professionals who “persistently and relentlessly strive to keep the performing arts vital.”

By: Dec. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival
All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 2 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
THE ROLLING STONES Announce New Tour Dates; Find Out Where to See the STONES TOUR '24 HACK Photo 3 THE ROLLING STONES Announce New Tour Dates
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards; MOVING DAY Leads B Photo 4 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards; MOVING DAY Leads Best Play!

Musical America Ranks CIM's Yolanda Kondonassis Among Top 30 Professionals Of The Year For 2023

CIM has announced that harp department head Yolanda Kondonassis has been named one of Musical America's Top 30 Professionals of the Year for 2023. 

 

The honor, announced in early December, recognizes classical music industry professionals who “persistently and relentlessly strive to keep the performing arts vital.” The group includes performing musicians of all types as well as administrators, directors, educators, consultants, and others. 

 

“I'm so proud to be a member of this amazing and diverse musical community,” said Kondonassis (BM '86, MM '89, Chalifoux). “While I know so many people are deserving of recognition, I thank Musical America sincerely for this honor and hope to continue doing my part to advance the future of classical music.” 

 

Musical America's Top 30 Professionals list has been released annually for over a decade. Previous winners affiliated with CIM include oboist Titus Underwood (BM '08, Mack), bassist Thomas Knific (BM'82), violinist Amy Schwartz Moretti (BM '98, MM '01, Weilerstein), educator Katie Wyatt (MM '05, Konopka), and administrator Crystal Carlson (PS '09, Schiller).

 

Kondonassis did not submit her name for consideration. Rather, her name was offered by others in response to Musical America's call for candidates.

 

Certainly, Kondonassis embodies the traits Musical America seeks to honor. In addition to being a vital performer, she meets the standards of being “thoughtful, creative, and often innovative.” 

 

Since making her debut at age 18 with the New York Philharmonic and Zubin Mehta, Kondonassis has performed in both soloist and member capacities with numerous major orchestras. She also has been an active chamber musician, regularly performing with many of today's brightest lights.

 

With a discography of over 25 albums, she has been nominated for a Grammy Award twice, and her world premiere recording of Jennifer Higdon's Harp Concerto won a 2020 Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Classical Composition.

 

Kondonassis is also a champion of contemporary music, regularly commissioning, performing, and recording new music, and is the published author of four books, including her critically acclaimed children's book, My Earth, My Home. She is also the founder and director of Earth at Heart, a non-profit devoted to inspiring conservation awareness and action through the arts. 

 

Paul W. Hogle, CIM's President & CEO, hailed Kondonassis for her nomination and praised CIM's harp department as “the center of America's harp universe,” owing both to Kondonassis' tenure as head of CIM's harp department for the past 26 years and to her teacher at CIM, Alice Chalifoux. 

 

“It is only fitting that Yolanda Kondonassis has been named one of Musical America's Top 30 Professionals of the Year,” Hogle said. 

 

“CIM is proud of her major international concert and recording career as one of the world's preeminent solo harpists, coupled with her own pedagogical and entrepreneurial prowess.”

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Cleveland

1
Review: BLACK NATIVITY at Karma In Partnership With Cleveland Play House Photo
Review: BLACK NATIVITY at Karma In Partnership With Cleveland Play House

What did our critic think of BLACK NATIVITY at Karma In Partnership With Cleveland Play House? Langston Hughes, the author of BLACK NATIVITY, now on stage at the Allen Theatre, in a joint production between Karamu, the country’s oldest black producing theater and the Cleveland Play House, the nation’s first resident company, was an American poet, social activist, novelist, playwright, and columnist.

2
Review: LITTLE WOMEN at Dobama Photo
Review: LITTLE WOMEN at Dobama

What did our critic think of LITTLE WOMEN at Dobama?

3
Cleveland Public Theatre to Present Theatrical Benefit For Ukraine Photo
Cleveland Public Theatre to Present Theatrical Benefit For Ukraine

Cleveland Public Theatre will present 'Buried Words, Seeds of Hope,' a theatrical benefit for Ukraine. Proceeds support organizations aiding Ukrainian survivors.

4
Art Song Festival Takes a Bow at CIM With Vocal Grand Finale and Scholarship Gift Photo
Art Song Festival Takes a Bow at CIM With Vocal Grand Finale and Scholarship Gift

One of Northeast Ohio’s greatest contributions to the world of music will soon sound its final notes at CIM. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Video
Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning
View all Videos

Cleveland SHOWS
The Princess Bride in Concert in Cleveland The Princess Bride in Concert
Severance Music Center (2/16-2/16)
Annie (Non-Equity) in Cleveland Annie (Non-Equity)
Kent State Tuscarawas Performing Arts Center (2/13-2/13)
City Noir in Cleveland City Noir
Severance Music Center (4/04-4/06)
ELF in Concert in Cleveland ELF in Concert
Severance Music Center (12/19-12/20)
Funny Girl in Cleveland Funny Girl
14th Street Theater- PlayhouseSquare (2/20-3/10)
Beethoven's Pastoral in Cleveland Beethoven's Pastoral
Severance Music Center (2/22-2/25)
Black Nativity in Cleveland Black Nativity
The Allen Theatre (12/01-12/16)
Levit Plays Mozart in Cleveland Levit Plays Mozart
Severance Music Center (3/14-3/17)
Jitney in Cleveland Jitney
Beck Center For the Arts (4/05-5/05)
Beautiful, the Carole King Musical in Cleveland Beautiful, the Carole King Musical
Beck Center For the Arts (7/12-8/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You