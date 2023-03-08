Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy From DANCING WITH THE STARS Will Lead SAVOR AFTER HOURS

Sip, Sip, Hooray! SAVOR After Hours, starring dance sensations, brothers and heartthrobs Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy from "Dancing with the Stars," will debut this summer at the JaM Cellars Ballroom at the Napa Valley Opera House (https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2229264®id=58&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fsavorafterhours.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1). From the producers of Gold Over America Tour (GOAT) featuring Simone Biles and The Masked Singer Live on Tour comes this first-of-its-kind theatrical wine tasting show. Tickets go on sale to the public March 31.

From bright, bubbly, smooth and elegant to quirky, flamboyant, bold and complex, SAVOR After Hours is not your typical cabaret or wine tasting as guests will experience a wine pairing flight in an entirely new and dynamic way. Each of the performances immerse audiences in the way wines make us feel through an electrifying blend of dance, music, close-up magic, illusions and more. The show features Maks, Val, special guests from Hollywood and Broadway, and a captivating cast of talented performers. They will ignite the night on and off the stage as guests indulge in featured wines that will be in regular rotation.

"This will be an incredibly riveting show for wine and theatre enthusiasts wrapped into an evening showcasing the seductive flavors, textures and distinction of Napa Valley wines," says Maks. He says guests will be poured five different wine tastings throughout the production. "I promise it will be an intimate experience where guests will be immersed in the action."

Maks is a Ukrainian-born dance champion, choreographer, Broadway performer and actor widely known as one of the former professional dancers on the popular television series "Dancing with the Stars." He has appeared on the show for 14 seasons and made it to the final round four times with two runner-up and two third place finishes. In 2014, he was paired with Olympics ice dancer Meryl Davis and won his first "Dancing with the Stars" title.

"Maks and I are so excited to be a part of this uniquely fresh approach to experiencing wines, dance, magic and entertainment says brother and co-star Val. The Ukrainian-born professional dancer, author and television personality is a 14-time U.S. National Champion and two-time World Dance Champion. Val rose to stardom as an eventual two-time winner and beloved, fan-favorite professional on "Dancing with the Stars."

Savor After Hours was created by Mark "Swany" Swanhart who has an extensive entertainment career as an accomplished choreographer, writer, director and producer for stage, film and television. His endeavors include The Bachelor Live on Stage, GOAT featuring Simone Biles, Celine Dion, Cirque du Soleil, Baz Luhrmann's production of Puccini's La Boheme, the NFL Super Bowl On Location and The Masked Singer national tour.