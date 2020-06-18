Magical Theatre Announces Lineup of Online Summer Camps

Magical Theatre Company will move its camps online for the 2020 season. Check out the full lineup of offerings below!

Academy of Superheroes

June 22-26

Ages 7-10

Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-noon

Tuition: $145.

Camp is limited to 15 participants

At the Academy of Superheroes kids create their own superhero and alter-ego, make a superhero disguise including cape, mask and accessories. Using improvisation and theatre games, they will strengthen the skills necessary to save the world! Each Camper will receive a Superhero Kit containing supplies for the week.

Camp Caterpillar

June 29-July 3

Ages 5-6

Monday - Friday, 9 - 10:30 a.m.

Tuition: $100.

Camp is limited to 12 participants.

A week of fun as kids explore their natural creativity with movement, dramatic play, voice, crafts, and even a little bit of science. Inspired by "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" by Eric Carle, campers will create characters, props, and have a ball! Each Camper will receive a Caterpillar Kit containing supplies for the week.

Magical Wizarding Camp

July 6-July 10

Ages 9-12

Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-noon

Tuition: $180.

Camp is limited to 18 participants.

As we continue to battle "IT that shall not be named," young wizards and witches join forces for good at our Magical Wizarding Camp. Using improvisation, theatre games and prop-making skills, our colorful cast of professors will lead each wizard and witch through a series of classes such as defense against the dark arts, potions, wand making, transfiguration, care of magical creatures, muggle studies and more! Each Camper will receive a Wizarding Welcome Kit containing supplies for the week, a Wizard Academy robe, and their Letter of Acceptance.

The Show Must Go Online

July 13-July 17

Ages 10-17

Rehearsal Monday-Friday various time slots between 9 a.m. and noon

Tuition: $180

Cast size 21

"The Show Must Go Online" is presented through special arrangement with Beat by Beat Press (www.bbbpress.com). A new musical written to be rehearsed and performed remotely! In this first-of-its-kind online musical, each actor will have their own scene or song to rehearse online with the director, choreographer, and musical director throughout the week. They will upload their performance and the final show will debut live on Facebook and YouTube.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You