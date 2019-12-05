Lucky Seat Drawing Announced For MEAN GIRLS

Lucky Seat will reward a number of fans with the hottest ticket deals to upcoming performances of MEAN GIRLS, running now through December 22nd as part of the KeyBank Broadway Series at Playhouse Square. Lucky Seat is the exciting new digital drawing platform that rewards lucky fans with some of the most incredible deals to their favorite shows. By signing up online at www.luckyseat.com, select fans will win the chance to purchase up to two seats to MEAN GIRLS for as low as $35 each!

Sometimes referred to as ticket lotteries, ticket drawings have been a Broadway tradition for years, but Lucky Seat has modernized the process to fit the needs of today's consumer. Since Lucky Seat's first drawing in 2016, more than 4 million people have entered for the chance to purchase deeply discounted tickets ̶ some starting as low as just $10 each. Lucky Seat has also expanded their offerings to include concerts and live entertainment experiences, in addition to Broadway.

By utilizing a digitized drawing, Lucky Seat fans have the luxury of entering multiple drawings from the comfort of their own homes. As an added bonus, winners are alerted at least 24 hours prior to the performance, so they can make plans accordingly. Lucky Seat currently has incredible offers in major cities across the country, partnering with a variety of popular Broadway tours, world-class concert promoters and live entertainment venues. To view the complete list of shows available visit luckyseat.com today!

HOW TO ENTER THE DRAWING FOR MEAN GIRLS*:

Visit www.luckyseat.com to create a profile and enter the drawing.

The Lucky Seat Drawings are Now Open and accepting entries and will close at 9 a.m. the day before each performance.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent at approximately 12:30 p.m. the day prior to the performance via email and SMS (if mobile number and consent is provided).

No purchase or payment necessary to enter.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.

Only one entry per person per performance. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 4:00 PM the day prior to the performance using the purchase link and code in a customized notification email. Tickets not claimed by 4:00 PM the day prior to the performance are forfeited.

Winning tickets may be picked up at will call beginning two hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID. Lucky Seat tickets void if resold.

*Please note that show times, ticket limits and prices will vary by show title. Please visit luckyseat.com for details.

ADDITIONAL RULES

Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Winners must pick up their tickets in person at the box office no sooner than 2 hours prior to the performance. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice.

Digital drawing prices are not valid on prior purchases and these offers cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final - no refunds or exchanges. Digital drawing may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. No purchase necessary to enter.

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from book writer Tina Fey ("30 Rock), composer Jeff Richmond ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The story of a naïve newbie who falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies, MEAN GIRLS "delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery." USA Today says, "We'll let you in on a little secret, because we're such good friends: GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!"

The production of MEAN GIRLS in Cleveland is part of the KeyBank Broadway Series at Playhouse Square. Detailed performance schedule is available at playhousesquare.org.





