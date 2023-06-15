Lieneke Matte Will Retire From Verb Ballet

Verb, “Ohio Contemporary Ballet” has announced the retirement of its esteemed dancer, Lieneke Matte, after a remarkable ten-year journey with the company. Matte’s unwavering dedication, exceptional talent, and passion for dance have left an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences, fellow dancers, and the entire dance community. In celebration of her outstanding career, Verb, “Ohio Contemporary Ballet” will present an unforgettable farewell performance in which she has selected her favorite works including the ever-popular Bolero. This performance is a gift to the community from board members David M. Dusek, James D. Graham, Leslie Kaufman and Scott Cowen.



“Lieneke is such a beautiful dancer and person. She has been committed and dedicated in her life as a dancer. It is with both joy and a heavy heart that we say our goodbyes as she moves on to the next phase of her professional life. She is a quintessential dancer; I am honored to have watched her grow as a dancer over the decade,” said Dr. Margaret Carlson, Producing Artistic Director.



Bronx, NY native, Lieneke Matte, began her ballet training at a young age at Ballet Tech and the School of American Ballet. She attended Fiorello H. La Guardia High School for the Performing Arts in New York, then graduated from SUNY Purchase College. Over the past decade, she has captivated audiences with her grace, versatility, and powerful stage presence, earning recognition as one of the company's most accomplished and cherished performers. Matte, along with dancers from Pacific Northwest Ballet, The Joffrey Ballet, Boston Ballet and Ballet Tucson performed in the documentary film No Dominion: The Ian Horvath Story. She has danced in countless productions, completed three international tours to Taiwan and Cuba with company, and has worked closely with celebrated choreographers.



On the program is Heinz Poll's Schubert Waltzes, a captivating ballet that showcases three couples, embodying distinct personalities. Set to Schubert's music and originally accompanied by Ohio Ballet Music Director David Fisher on piano, this work has been praised for its emotional range, from soaring romance to lighthearted moments. Another iconic work by Poll on the program is Bolero. Matte has danced this work countless times; this will be her first time experiencing the thrill and master control of the iconic red cape in the center.



Similar was one of the first ballets Matte performed with the company. Choreographed by Anthony Krutzkamp, current Artistic/Executive Director of Sacramento Ballet, this contemporary ballet highlights the nuances of partnering. Her dancing has been noted by critics as, “luxurious expression of beauty, with its sustained movements highlighting the gorgeous Matte’s ultimate control en pointe.”



Ne Me Quitte Pas, choreographed by Daniel Precup, Ballet Master and principal dancer with Ballet Tucson, will return to the stage for one night. This mournful love duet is danced to the music of French singer-songwriter Jacques Brel, depicting the complex struggles of love. As one review noted, "dancers seemed to collapse into one another as though exhausted in her lover's arms as the lights faded." This role was set on Matte and was one of her first featured pieces.



Join in for this once-in-a-lifetime event as we celebrate the remarkable career of Lieneke Matte. The performance is FREE. No tickets are required for entrance. Registration for tickets is encouraged to anticipate audience attendance. Gates will open at 7:00pm and seating is general admission. Entrances are located at Superior, Lee and Taylor Rd.



June 23, 2023 8:00pm

Cain Park, Evans Amphitheatre 14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, OH 44118

Free and open to the public. Gates open at 7:00pm.

