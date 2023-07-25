LUNGS, THE ISLAND, and More Set For Ensemble Theatre's 2023-24 Season

Ensemble Theatre celebrates its second season in their new location with the 44th Season, 2023-2024: A Season Of Justice" When Standing By Isn't Enough!

All performances will take place in the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Notre Dame College in South Euclid.

All performances are Fridays & Saturdays @7:30. Sundays @2:00 unless otherwise specified.

Check out the full season lineup below:

LUNGS

By Duncan MacMillan

Directed by Becca Moseley

Cleveland Premiere

September 4-24th, 2023.

From the writer of "Every Brilliant Thing & 'Peoples Places & Things'.

The world is getting hotter, there's unrest overseas—the seas themselves aren't very calm—and one couple is thinking about having a child. Lungs is a smart and funny drama that follows a couple through the surprising life cycle of their relationship, as they grapple with questions of family and change, hope, betrayal, happenstance, and the terrible pain that you can only cause the people you love.

THE ISLAND

By Authol Fugard, John Kani, & Winston Ntshona

Directed by Sarah May

Cleveland Premiere

October 27 - November 12, 2023

John and Winston are black political prisoners in South Africa, spending their days at hard labor and their evenings rehearsing Sophocles' 'Antigone'. Though the two men are deeply bonded to one another, their friendship is tested when John discovers that his most recent appeal was successful, while Winston is still looking at years of brutal incarceration ahead. A profile on the depth of human resilience in the face of unspeakable injustice and racism.

MOTHER COURAGE AND HER CHILDREN

By Bertolt Brecht. Translated by Tony Kushner

Directed by Ian Wolfgang Hinz

February 9-25, 2024

The play received its American Premiere at the Cleveland Play House in 1958.



Mother Courage was first performed in Zurich in 1941 and is usually seen as Brecht's greatest work. Remaining a powerful indictment of war and social injustice, it is an epic drama set in the seventeenth century during the Thirty Years' War. The plot follows the resilient Mother Courage who survives by running a commissary business that profits from all sides. As the war claims all of her children in turn, the play poignantly demonstrates that no one can profit from the war without being subject to its terrible cost also.

THE PROSPECT OF EQUALITY

By Rachel Zake

Directed by Celeste Cosentino

World Premiere NEW PLAY commissioned by Ensemble Theatre!

May 24th-June 9th, 2024

A young girl loses her mother as she stands on the precipice of adulthood. A visitor arrives who brings hope and, all at once, an event that should shatter her stands to make her stronger. Young Ruth takes advice from an older version of herself helping to guide her as she changes the world. The Prospect of Equality presents Ruth Bader Ginsburg's story as we would often wish to see our own, with advice from our older selves, assuring us that the fight ahead will truly one day be worth the struggle.