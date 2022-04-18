LOUDER THAN WORDS: A NEW MUSICAL Has its World Premiere Workshop at Kent State University

In association with the Kent State University School of Theatre and Dance comes the world premiere workshop of Louder Than Words: A New Musical! Written by Christian Andrews and Hannah Stephens, Louder Than Words tells the story of Violet, a selectively mute girl working to communicate through dance. With the help of her imaginary friend, Stella, and her hard-of-hearing classmate, Jamie, Violet will overcome her fear and anxiety and stand up to her controlling parents. In a workshop performance of the first act, you are sure to be gripped by this powerful story. Experience the never before heard songs by Hope Kennedy and Josh Beacom with lyrics from Emily Dezort and Hannah Stephens.

Showcasing talent from the Kent State University School of Theatre and Dance and a production team of diverse majors, the workshop is directed by playwright, Christian Andrews. Assisting Andrews in directing is AD, Ian MacDonald, along with Josie K. Vano serving as production stage manager. Music direction is led by percussionist Saraina Wise, and choreography by the leading actress, Hannah Stephens. Serving as the design team are Jenna Nicole Jamison on scenic and props, Madison Unger on costumes, Wesley Sneed on lighting, and Ian MacDonald for sound and projections. All members of the production staff are students at Kent State University at the time of this production.

Returning to their roles from the original demo recording are Kayla Gerogosian as Stella and James Bearss as Father. Joining the original cast, the workshop features performances by Hannah Stephens as Violet, Matthew Hommel as Jamie, and Madison Unger as Mother. Taking on various roles each, there is also a small ensemble comprised of Ariel Brinker, Casper Dickey, Tyler Dumas, Noah McCullers and Kimdahae Wenz. All members of the cast are also students at Kent State University.

Louder Than Words: A New Musical will be performing Monday, April 25th and Tuesday, April 26th in the Erdmann-Zucchero Blackbox. The production staff hopes you'll also check out the short demo recording on Spotify and Apple Music. For more information in regards to the show, visit https://www.kent.edu/theatredance/spring-2022-black-box-series, or you can follow us on Instagram @louderthanwords_musical

A special thanks to Eric Van Baars, Barbara Allegra Verlezza, Jenn Black and the Kent State University School of Theatre and Dance for allowing us to use the space and technology and working with us so closely in the process. The demo and performance tracks were made possible thanks to Kent State University FlashGrant.