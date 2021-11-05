Il Volo is Coming to Playhouse Square This March

Today, superstar Italian trio IL VOLO has released their highly anticipated new album IL VOLO SINGS MORRICONE (Sony Masterworks), available everywhere now. Endorsed by Ennio Morricone's family, IL VOLO SINGS MORRICONE is a dedication to the beloved Maestro and an exciting journey through the art and music of one of the greatest composers of the 20th century. In support of the new album, the trio will head out on the road once again on a 25-date North American tour, tickets for which will be available on Friday, November 12. Additionally, the TV broadcast special, Il Volo: Tribute to Ennio Morricone, will make its premiere on PBS stations nationwide beginning November 27. Check your local listings for airdates & times here.

Il Volo will play the KeyBank State Theatre on March 25, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

TICKETS GO ON SALE FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12 AT 10 AM

Of the new album, Il Volo shares: "We are very proud to continue Ennio Morricone's legacy by sharing the beauty of his Italian melodies through our voices with a new generation."

IL VOLO SINGS MORRICONE is comprised of 14 songs that recall the Maestro's legendary melodies from "The Ecstasy of Gold" (from The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly), featuring new lyrics written specifically for the trio by Ennio Morricone's son, Andrea Morricone to "Your Love" (from Once Upon a Time in the West). Another highlight is "I colori dell'amore" ("The Colors of Love"), an unreleased track composed by Andrea for the trio, which was unexpectedly performed live for the first time at The Arena di Verona on June 5, 2021. Rounding out the album is "E più ti penso" ("The More I Think of You"), a medley of Ennio Morricone's scores from the films Once Upon a Time in America and Malèna, a nod to the trio's live performance of the song with the Maestro at Piazza del Popolo in Rome in 2011. It also features three artist collaborations: violinist David Garrett on "La Califfa" ("The Lady Caliph"), HAUSER from 2CELLOS on "Se" ("If") and trumpet player Chris Botti on "Come Sail Away."

In celebration of their new album, Il Volo will also embark on a world tour, which kicks off in North America on March 4, 2022 in Canada and continues to the United States beginning March 11. The 25-date North American tour will include stops at iconic venues like Radio City Music Hall in New York, Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco. Tickets for the tour will be available everywhere Friday, November 12. Il Volo will be offering a range of VIP packages including exclusive merchandise, a pre-show soiree, and meet and greet and photo with the trio. For the latest in touring news and information, please visit ilvolomusic.com.

On IL VOLO SINGS MORRICONE, audiences can expect to delight in the unforgettable melodies by the celebrated conductor, musician, and composer of some of the greatest film soundtracks in the history of international cinema together with the trio's unique voices.

IL VOLO SINGS MORRICONE

ALBUM TRACKLIST:

1. The Ecstasy of Gold (from "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly")

2. Your Love (from "Once Upon a Time in the West")

3. Nella fantasia feat Andrea Griminelli (from "Mission")

4. Metti una sera a cena (from "Love Circle")

5. Se feat. HAUSER (from "Cinema Paradiso")

6. La Califfa feat. David Garrett (from "Lady Caliph")

7. Conradiana (from "Nostromo")

8. E più ti penso (from "Once Upon a Time in America/ Malèna")

9. Se telefonando

10. Come Sail Away feat. Chris Botti

11. Would He Even No Me Know? (from "Cinema Paradiso")

12. Amalia por amor

13. Here's To You (from "Sacco & Vanzetti")

14. I colori dell'amore

