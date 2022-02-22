Great Lakes Theater Presents Shakespeare's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

Great Lakes Theater (GLT) continues the second half of its 60th anniversary season with Shakespeare's sublime battle of wits and wills, Much Ado About Nothing. GLT is excited to bring this delightful show back to its audiences after cancelling the production at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. Much Ado About Nothing will perform in the company's intimate and audience-friendly home at the Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square, March 25 - April 10, 2022. Great Lakes Theater's own Producing Artistic Director, Charles Fee, directs the production.

Beatrice and Benedick would rather exchange scorching insults than sweet nothings. However, the pugnacious pair is forced to forge a partnership to defend house and honor, and salvage the true love of Hero and Claudio after deceptions destroy the lovers' wedding day. Will the earnest endeavor to restore a young romance elicit an unexpected change of heart for the effort's unlikely collaborators as well?

Generous support for Much Ado About Nothing is provided by Arthur L. Thomas. Great Lakes Theater's 2021-22 season is supported in part by the residents of Cuyahoga County through a public grant from Cuyahoga Arts & Culture. Additionally, state tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC) make Great Lakes Theater's 2021-22 season possible. The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically. The media sponsor for GLT's 60th season is Ideastream Public Media.

Enjoy exhilarating productions in an intimate theater setting. Great Lakes Theater's award-winning home at the Hanna Theatre features a visionary "Great Room" inspired design that integrates the artist and audience experience into a unified environment. Hanna patrons select from a variety of seating opportunities, including traditional theater seats, club chairs, lounge/bar seats, banquette couches, and private box seating. Arranged in an intimate 550-seat thrust configuration where the audience surrounds the stage, no seat is further than 13 rows from the performance.

Great Lakes Theater continues to afford patrons extraordinary access to its artists and production process at every Hanna Theatre performance. The doors of the Hanna always open sixty minutes before each performance, granting patrons an opportunity to observe the complete pre-show preparation process of GLT's actors and technical staff. GLT conducts elements traditionally hidden from audiences such as stage combat rehearsals, dance calls, prop/scenic pre-sets, technical cue rehearsals, and actor warm-ups in full view of patrons, offering GLT audiences an unprecedented glimpse into the theatrical process.

The Opening Night performance of Much Ado About Nothing is on Saturday, March 26. A preview performance is on Friday, March 25. Curtain times for all evening performances are 7:30 p.m., with a 1:30 p.m. curtain time for Saturday matinees, and a 3:00 p.m. curtain time for Sunday matinees. GLT will offer a sign-interpreted and audio-described performance of Much Ado About Nothing on April 10 at 3:00 p.m.

Single performance tickets range in price from $15-$80 with $15 tickets for patrons 25 and under. Tickets are available by calling (216) 241-6000, ordering online, or visiting the Playhouse Square Ticket Office. Visit https://www.playhousesquare.org/contact-us for Playhouse Square Ticket Office operating hours. Groups of ten or more save up to 45% by calling (216) 453-1066.

Great Lakes Theater considers the health and safety of its patrons, visitors, artists, and staff its highest priority. As a resident company of Playhouse Square, GLT will follow the health and safety policies established by Playhouse Square's Healthy Together guidelines. Find detailed information online at the Visitor Health & Safety page (www.GreatLakesTheater.org/visitorsafety) of the Great Lakes Theater site. These guidelines are subject to change.

Great Lakes Theater, the first resident company of Playhouse Square, has brought the pleasure, power, and relevance of theater to the widest possible audience since 1962. GLT programming impacts over 100,000 adults and students annually.