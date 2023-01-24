Fourth Year of 21st Century Dance Practices to Feature Six Choreographers and Companies

The National Center for Choreography at The University of Akron and The University of Akron School of Dance, Theatre, and Arts Administration have announced the fourth year of 21st Century Dance Practices, a capsule series of classes guest taught by today's working dance artists. The six choreographers and companies include The Era Footwork Crew (Chicago, IL), Errin Weaver (​Cleveland, OH), André M. Zachery (Brooklyn, NY), BRKFST Dance Company (Saint Paul, MN), Raphael Xavier (Philadelphia, PA), and slowdanger (anna thompson + taylor knight) (Pittsburgh, PA).

21st Century Dance Practices is a capsule series that represents genres, geographies, and cultural and social contexts outside the traditional binary of modern dance and ballet in a conservatory setting. This year's lineup includes artists who explore street dance, video technology, and social dynamics, among other lines of inquiry. The series will challenge students to stretch past the basic dance curriculum and receive benefits beyond the typical one-off master class.

"As a research and development space for the national dance landscape, NCCAkron seeks to build a bridge between 20th century working knowledge and building a 21st century dance ecosystem," says NCCAkron Executive/Artistic Director Christy Bolingbroke. "By collaborating with The University of Akron, we support our founding partner by challenging its dance program to expand its definition of dance to something broader than ballet or modern dance faster than it can currently evolve its curriculum and operating structure."

In addition to guest teaching, 21st Century Dance Practice artists will participate in Inside the Dancer's Studio, an ongoing series of interviews that are free and open to the public. This series of morning talks explore creativity, the craft of choreography, and navigating an artistic career. All conversations will take place on Fridays at 9:30 am ET in Guzzetta Hall on The University of Akron's campus. Visit nccakron.org/events for a full listing of public events.

"I am really thrilled by this line up of talented artists, whom I truly believe, will be able to challenge our dancers in this constantly evolving world of dance," says Wilfried Souly, Assistant Professor of Dance. "NCCAkron, our long time partner, always introduces our students to artists who are contributing to shaping dance and our world."

The capsule series is the annual spring phase of ​Ideas in Motion​, a larger initiative launched in 2020 and supported by NCCAkron, The University of Akron, The University of Akron Foundation, and the Mary Schiller Myers Lecture Series in the Arts.

21st Century Dance Practices takes place for six of the 15 weeks in DTAA's Modern III-IV and Modern V-VIII Spring 2023 semester. Christine Howe, Assistant Lecturer of Dance at The University of Akron and dance program alumnus, expressed excitement heading into the fourth year of this program: "This connection to different artists making their own careers in dance is crucial to students' understanding of what dance can be and what is possible with a degree from The University of Akron. As an instructor, I have been inspired by our students' openness and adaptability. It is thrilling to witness them engaging fully with different pedagogical styles and for the guest artists to be fully immersed in our community."

Inside the Dancer's Studio Live Events

All talks are free and open to the public.

RSVP: https://www.nccakron.org/events

Fridays at 9:30 am ET, Studio 194, Guzzetta Hall, 228 E Buchtel Ave, Akron, OH 44325

Estimated event run times are 30 minutes in total.

Friday, February 3, 2023

9:30 am ET

Errin Weaver (Cleveland, OH)

Friday, February 17, 2023

9:30 am ET

André M. Zachery (Brooklyn, NY)

Friday, February 24, 2023

9:30 am ET

BRKFST Dance Company (Saint Paul, MN)

Friday, March 3, 2023

9:30 am ET

Raphael Xavier (Philadelphia, PA)

Friday, March 17, 2023

9:30 am ET

slowdanger (anna thompson + taylor knight) (Pittsburgh, PA)

*TBD

The Era Footwork Crew (Chicago, IL)

About NCAkron

The National Center for Choreography at The University of Akron supports the research and development of new work in dance by exploring the full potential of the creative process. In addition to offering studio and technical residencies to make new work, activities focus on catalyzing dialogue and experimentation; creating proximity among artists and dance thinkers; and aggregating resources around dance making. For more information, visit nccakron.org.

About The University of Akron School of Dance, Theatre & Arts Administration

The University of Akron School of Dance, Theatre, and Arts Administration (DTAA) prepares students for successful performing, academic, and administrative careers in the arts. Its diverse student body works with distinguished, award-winning faculty in classes that offer technical training, theoretical study, practical experience, and creative skill-building. The Dance Program offers both a B.F.A. and B.A. with Business Cognate. The Theatre Arts Program offers a B.A. with four tracks, including applied theatre and social entrepreneurship. The school's M.A. in Arts Administration provides students with the education necessary to work in all disciplines of the non-profit arts. DTAA is headed by Marc Reed, D.M.A., who also directs the School of Music. For more information, visit uakron.edu/dtaa.