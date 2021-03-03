Formerly Homeless Individuals Create Original Play With Y-Haven Theatre Project

Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT) and Y-Haven are proud to present Crossroads to Hope: Scenes of Decision, created and performed by residents of Y-Haven. The Y-Haven Theatre Project is a 22-year partnership between Cleveland Public Theatre and Y-Haven, a branch of the Greater Cleveland YMCA. Y-Haven is a transitional housing facility for formerly homeless individuals recovering from substance abuse and mental health challenges. Every year, CPT collaborates with the clients of Y-Haven to create an original theatre production that shares powerful stories of recovery and personal triumph, capturing an authenticity and emotional power as the cast shares their true-to-life experiences often hidden from the world.

Crossroads to Hope: Scenes of Decision will be livestreamed to CPT's Facebook and YouTube pages March 19 at 7:00pm (ET), March 20 at 8:00pm (ET), and March 21 at 6:00pm (ET). This original virtual production was created by the participants of Y-Haven with Raymond Bobgan.

What does it mean to choose change, growth, and healing? Crossroads to Hope: Scenes of Decision is a series of short scenes, monologues, and poems that share the experiences and imagination of the residents of Y-Haven as they interrogate their pasts, meditate on their present, and dream of their future selves. Presented in a virtual setting, this performance is broadcast directly from the rooms of Y-Haven with an authenticity and sense of home.

A consistent audience favorite, the CPT/Y-Haven Theatre Project offers candid insight into important issues of our society and gives real hope for growth and change. Audiences are deeply moved by the poignant stories presented in this powerful collaboration.

CREATIVE TEAM of CROSSROADS TO HOPE: SCENES OF DECISION

Y-Haven Artists: Stacy Azbell, Joseph Fussell, Amir Muhammad, Robert Mueller, Earl Paulton, and Karen Waters

CPT Artists: developed under the guidance of CPT Executive Artistic Director Raymond Bobgan.

Tune in by visiting CPT's Facebook and YouTube pages. March 19 at 7:00pm (ET), March 20 at 8:00pm (ET), and March 21 at 6:00pm (ET).

The run time is 60 minutes, and includes a post-show conversation with the cast.

For more information, visit www.cptonline.org or call the CPT Box Office at 216.631.2727 ext.501.