FAT HAM, A CHRISTMAS STORY & More Set for Cleveland Play House 24-25 Season

Cleveland Play House has revealed its 2024-2025 theatrical season of plays. The plays selected speak to the renaissance happening at professional theatres across the country as well as at CPH, now entering its 109th season of producing captivating works for Northeast Ohio audiences.

CPH’s newly appointed Artistic Director Michael Barakiva says, “I am thrilled to announce our 109th season and my first season, which truly features something for everyone – and comedy aplenty.” Barakiva joined Cleveland Play House as the 12th artistic director in December 2023 and began working on the producing theatre’s season lineup immediately. Barakiva says, “We feel a renaissance is occurring at Cleveland Play House. Every corner of our institution is experiencing it: from our offices, our rehearsal rooms, our theatres, and all of our community engagement events.”

Cleveland Play House will kick off the season in September with a reimagined classic, Pride and Prejudice by Kate Hamill. In October, the Outcalt stage will host Heidi Schreck’s celebrated Obie Award-winning play, What the Constitution Means to Me. In February, the Allen Theatre will erupt with laughter with the 2022 Pulitzer Prize Award winning play, Fat Ham, by James Ijames based on Shakespeare’s Hamlet. In March, the Outcalt Theatre will become home to the regional premiere of Rajiv Joseph’s acclaimed new play set here in Cleveland, King James. Closing the season in Spring 2025 is the classic musical, Fiddler on the Roof, brought to life in the Allen Theatre.

Additionally, CPH will reboot Cleveland’s favorite holiday play, A Christmas Story, in December 2024 in the Allen Theatre.

CPH Board Chair, Michael Meehan says, “We are extremely excited to unveil this dynamic new season to the Northeast Ohio community. The future is bright at CPH!

The 109th season was developed in consultation with CPH’s newly formed Season Advisory Committee, which includes Artistic Director Michael Barakiva and Managing Director Rachel L. Fink, as well as CPH staff members: Kate Beckley, Esma Eddeb, Michael Glavan, Derek Green, Craig Joseph, Nathan Lilly, Joseph Martin, and Erin Ocampo.

To learn more about Cleveland Play House’s captivating season of plays, please visit clevelandplayhouse.com.

TICKETING & PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Performances for Cleveland Play House’s 2024-2025 theatrical season run Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 pm, Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30 pm, and Tuesdays at 7:00 pm. (Titles, dates, and times are subject to change.)

Accessibility programing will include ASL-interpreted performances, open captioned performances, audio described performances, and more.

To guarantee seats for all productions, audiences are encouraged to join CPH’s Membership Program and become a season ticket holder. Members save up to 30% off individual ticket prices and receive benefits, discounts, incentives, and perks throughout the season. Membership packages will go on sale in June. Current season ticket holders to Cleveland Play House performances will be able to renew their memberships in May. Tickets to select performances will go on sale to the general public in July.

A Christmas Story is a special add-on production for CPH’s 2023-24 season. Current and new season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets with their membership package.

For more information about CPH’s membership plan or to receive more information about CPH’s accessibility programming, please visit clevelandplayhouse.com.