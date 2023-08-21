Ensemble Theatre to Present The Cleveland Premiere of LUNGS By Duncan Macmilllan

Performances are Sept 8th - Sept 11th, 2023 in the company's new location in South Euclid.
Ensemble Theatre will kick off its 44th Season with the Cleveland Premiere of Duncan MacMillan's powerful two-hander LUNGS, directed by Becca Moseley, and featuring the amazing talents of two local Cleveland actors Katie Atkinson & Robert Grant III. Performances are Sept 8th - Sept 11th, 2023 in the company's new location in South Euclid.
The world is getting hotter, there's unrest overseas—the seas themselves aren't very calm—and one couple is thinking about having a child. Lungs is a smart and funny drama that follows a couple through the surprising life cycle of their relationship, as they grapple with questions of family and change, hope, betrayal, happenstance, and the terrible pain that you can only cause the people you love.
Notre Dame College Administration Building
Performing Arts Center
4545 College Rd.
South Euclid, OH 44121
The Opening Night reception on 9/8 will be catered by The Little Grapevine.
Approximately 80 mins. No intermission.
This production contains strong language and themes
Tickets are $15-$35. Performances run Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. Pay What You Can performances will be held on Sunday 9/8, 9/17 & 9/24.
For Tickets, call 216-321-2930, email tickets@ensemble-theatre.org, or visit Click Here
