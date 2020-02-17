Ensemble Theatre Continues Its 40th Anniversary Season With KINDERTRANSPORT

Ensemble Theatre continues its 40th Anniversary Season::Dedicated to Ensemble Founder Lucia Colombi, this season will focus on 'Making Her Story'!All shows are written by women, directed by women, and starring women, celebrating the immeasurable contribution of women to theatre everywhere!

Ensemble continues its 40th Anniversary season in 2020 with :KINDERTRANSPORT, by Diane Samuels, directed by Katia Schwarz, March 6-29, 2020 in the Main Stage Theatre.

The Kindertransport was a British rescue mission that took place at the beginning of WWII. Over 10,000 Jewish children from various countries were placed in British foster homes. Helga and Werner Schlesinger are parents faced with the difficult choice of keeping their beloved daughter Eva in Germany with them, or letting her become one of the Kindertransport children, who are sent to the UK, alone. 'Kindertransport' depicts the agony of separating a child from her parents and wrestles with the consequences of that choice, an act of sacrifice that also wreaks devastating results.

Starring Cleveland's own Dorothy Silver.

Call 216-321-2930 or email tickets@ensemble-theatre.org for tickets. For more information visit www.ensembletheatrecle.org.





