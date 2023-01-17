Ensemble Kicks Of 2023 With The Cleveland Premiere Of THE RIVER

Ensemble Theatre continues its 22/23 season with the Cleveland Premiere of Jez Butterworth'sTHE RIVER, directed by Ian Wolfgang Hinz, two-time winner of the Cleveland Critics Circle Award for Best Director (The Iceman Cometh, Godspell).

Featuring the talents of some amazing local Cleveland actors Laurel Hoffman, Becca Moseley, Laura Rauh and Daniel Zalevsky.

On a moonless night in August when the sea trout are ready to run, a man brings his new girlfriend to the remote family cabin where he has come for the fly-fishing since he was a boy. But she's not the only woman he has brought here - or indeed the last.

A bewitching story from the author of global smash hit Jerusalem, Jez Butterworth's play The River was first performed at the Royal Court Theatre, London, in October 2012.

Running February 17th - March 5t, 2022 at Notre Dame College, Administration Building, Performing Arts Center 4545 College Rd. South Euclid, OH 44121.

Visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2219391®id=58&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ensembletheatrecle.org%2Fthe-river?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 for more information!