Ensemble Kicks Of 2023 With The Cleveland Premiere Of THE RIVER

Featuring the talents of some amazing local Cleveland actors Laurel Hoffman, Becca Moseley, Laura Rauh and Daniel Zalevsky.

Jan. 17, 2023  

Ensemble Theatre continues its 22/23 season with the Cleveland Premiere of Jez Butterworth'sTHE RIVER, directed by Ian Wolfgang Hinz, two-time winner of the Cleveland Critics Circle Award for Best Director (The Iceman Cometh, Godspell).

On a moonless night in August when the sea trout are ready to run, a man brings his new girlfriend to the remote family cabin where he has come for the fly-fishing since he was a boy. But she's not the only woman he has brought here - or indeed the last.

A bewitching story from the author of global smash hit Jerusalem, Jez Butterworth's play The River was first performed at the Royal Court Theatre, London, in October 2012.

Running February 17th - March 5t, 2022 at Notre Dame College, Administration Building, Performing Arts Center 4545 College Rd. South Euclid, OH 44121.

Visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2219391®id=58&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ensembletheatrecle.org%2Fthe-river?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 for more information!




The Cleveland Orchestra Presents MLK Community Service Awards Photo
The Cleveland Orchestra Presents MLK Community Service Awards
The Cleveland Orchestra presented its 19th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Service Awards to LaJean Ray, Dr. William Henry Caldwell, and the MLK Community Chorus on Sunday, January 15. The awards ceremony kicked off The Cleveland Orchestra's 43rd annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Concert at Severance Music Center.
Review: BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL at Connon Place Photo
Review: BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL at Connon Place
What did our critic think of BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL at Connon Place?
Cleveland Public Theatres And Y-Haven/YMCA Present IN OUR WAKE​​​​​​​ A Photo
Cleveland Public Theatre's And Y-Haven/YMCA Present IN OUR WAKE​​​​​​​ At Cleveland Public Theatre's Gordon Square Theatre
Cleveland Public Theatre's and Y-Haven present the return of Y-Haven Theatre Project, a 24-year partnership between Cleveland Public Theatre and Y-Haven, a branch of the YMCA when CPT collaborates with the clients of Y-Haven to create an original theatre production that shares powerful stories of recovery and personal triumph, capturing an authentic and emotional power as the cast shares their true-to-life experiences, often hidden from the world.
The Cleveland Orchestra Hires Jejuana C. Brown As Director Of Diversity & Inclusion Photo
The Cleveland Orchestra Hires Jejuana C. Brown As Director Of Diversity & Inclusion
The Cleveland Orchestra has announced the hiring of Jejuana C. Brown in the senior team role of Director of Diversity & Inclusion. Ms. Brown assumes this position starting Wednesday, January 11.

January 17, 2023

January 13, 2023

January 10, 2023

January 10, 2023

January 9, 2023

