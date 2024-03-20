Dustin Pari Shares Paranormal Stories in GHOSTS: DO YOU BELIEVE? At Victoria Theatre In April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



People have long been fascinated with the ghostly unknown, wondering whether ghosts are real or just a figment of their imagination. This obsession has compelled Dustin Pari, expert paranormal researcher and renowned team member of television's Ghost Hunters and Ghost Hunters International to delve deep into the question Ghosts: Do You Believe?, an all-new live show breaking down the boundaries between reality and the supernatural. The national tour will visit more than 40 cities including Dayton at the Victoria Theatre on April 26, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

Ghosts: Do You Believe? host Pari — who had his own encounter with a spirit in his childhood home — shares his knowledge with audiences about the world's most riveting paranormal evidence and perplexing ghost stories that simply defy explanation. This spine-tingling, interactive journey through haunted encounters and mind-boggling phenomena features photographic evidence from Pari's travels.

“My goal is to bring audiences a deeper insight into the supernatural world and unlock the mysteries that haunt us all,” says Pari. “It's the 21st century and yet people today are just as obsessed with the paranormal and the belief that ghosts exist as they have been since the beginning of time.”

Ghosts: Do You Believe? invites guests to experience the unseen in an extraordinary live show, tackling such questions as:

Are ghosts real?

Can we make contact with the other side?

What happens after we die?

Does any of our spirit continue to linger here on the earthly plain?

How do we cope with our own mortality?

“Ghosts: Do You Believe takes attendees on a journey exploring the human spirit and ghostly apparitions. Audiences will leave the theater with a greater understanding about the search for meaning in life, beyond death and ghosts,” says Pari.

For more information about Ghosts: Do You Believe? including tour dates and tickets, visit www.ghostsdoyoubelieve.com; and, follow the tour on Facebook, Instagram and X.

Tickets are on sale now and available at daytonlive.org/ghosts and at the Box Office in the Wintergarden of the Schuster Center, Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. or via phone at 937-228-3630.

ABOUT DUSTIN PARI (HOST)

As a young boy, Dustin had an encounter with a spirit in his childhood home which sparked his life-long fascination with the paranormal. As a team member of televisions' Ghost Hunters, Ghost Hunters International, and with appearances on Destination Truth and Ghost Nation, Dustin has traveled the world over looking for answers and expanding his understanding of the unseen realm to better understand what had happened and why.

With 30 years of experience researching the unknown, Dustin has dedicated himself to exploring the connections between the spiritual world and our mortal realm. Throughout the year he travels as an invited guest lecturer at the largest paranormal and spiritual conferences and conventions in the country. He has been interviewed by television's Anderson Cooper, and has done radio shows and podcasts all around the globe. He has written two books based upon his findings and his unique approach to the paranormal, along with three other books that include stories from life on the road. He has also designed and published multiple coloring books for children and adults.

Beyond his paranormal research, Dustin is in high demand as a motivational speaker, mental health and suicide awareness advocate, and Christian lecturer.