DRACULA: THE BLOODY TRUTH Comes to Great Lakes Theater in October

Great Lakes Theater (GLT) continues its 62nd season with the bloody good romp, Dracula: The Bloody Truth, performing in the company’s intimate and audience-friendly home at the Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square from October 20 – November 5, 2023.



Producing Artistic Director, Charles Fee, directs this bloody good romp. Four Great Lakes Theater veterans and audience favorite actors take the stage to bring this hilariously revamped tale to life: Lynn Robert Berg*, Jodi Dominick*, Jeffrey Hawkins* and Joe Wegner*. *Member of Actors’ Equity



Charles Fee says, "Dracula is part of a genre of plays that has become something of a 'house-style' for us. Think of recent productions such as Sense & Sensibility, The 39 Steps, Complete Works of Wllm. Shakespeare (abridged). A tight ensemble playing dozens of characters each, whirlwind quick-changes, audience interaction, improvisation, mad-capped acting and physicality -- all in the name of true comedic storytelling! The company will really 'sink their teeth' into this Dracula. With Halloween just around the corner, this adaptation of Bram Stoker's classic horror novel is a perfect way to embrace the season. So bring your friends, your sense of humor, and your oversized incisors, and prepare to have a blast!"



Professor Van Helsing is on a mission to tell the “truth” about the terrifying story of the legendary vampire Dracula. With four spirited actors playing forty characters, this breakneck adaptation takes you from spooky Transylvania to the charming English coast. A wild, zany, (almost) authentic adaptation that provides a spooktacular evening full of campy horror fun!



Audiences will experience this exhilarating production in an intimate theater setting at Great Lakes Theater’s award-winning home at the Hanna Theatre. The innovative "Great Room" design seamlessly merges the artist and audience experience. Guests can choose from diverse seating options like traditional seats, club chairs, lounge/bar seats, couches, and private boxes. Arranged in an intimate 550-seat thrust configuration where the audience surrounds the stage, no seat is further than 13 rows from the performance.

Great Lakes Theater provides exceptional access to its artists and production process during every Hanna Theatre performance. The Hanna's doors open sixty minutes before each show, allowing patrons to witness the pre-show preparation, including stage combat rehearsals, dance calls, prop/scenic setups, technical cue rehearsals, and actor warm-ups - offering GLT audiences an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at the theatrical process.

The Opening/Press Night performance of Dracula: The Bloody Truth is Saturday, October 21. A preview performance is Friday, October 20. Curtain times for all evening performances are 7:30 p.m., with a 1:30 p.m. curtain time for Saturday matinees and a 3:00 p.m. curtain time for Sunday matinees. In addition, GLT will offer a sign-interpreted and audio-described performance of Dracula: The Bloody Truth on November 5 at 3:00 p.m.

Great Lakes Theater offers patrons a robust series of Experience Enrichment Programming. On October 20, patrons can participate in our Director’s Night, which features a lively pre-show discussion with GLT’s Producing Artistic Director, Charles Fee, and the director of the production. Each Thursday (Offered: 10/26/23 and 11/2/23) during the run, patrons are invited to our Salon Thursday pre-show discussions featuring a Great Lakes Theater artist. Our Playnotes pre-show discussions occur sixty minutes before our Saturday matinee performances (Offered: 10/28/23 and 11/4/23) and feature illuminating introductions to the content and history of the play presented by a guest scholar. On Sundays (Offered: 10/22/23, 10/29/23 and 11/5/23), patrons can enjoy our Ice Cream Social Sundays, where they can grab a delicious, cool treat at a discount.

Single performance tickets range in price from $20-$89, with $15 tickets for patrons 25 and under. Tickets are available by calling (216) 241-6000, ordering online, or visiting the Playhouse Square Ticket Office. Visit https://www.playhousesquare.org/contact-us for Playhouse Square Ticket Office operating hours. Groups of ten or more save up to 45% by calling (216) 453-1066.

Great Lakes Theater, the first resident company of Playhouse Square, has brought the pleasure, power, and relevance of theater to the widest possible audience since 1962. GLT programming impacts over 100,000 adults and students annually.