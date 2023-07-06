Cleveland Public Theatre's Student Theatre Enrichment Program (STEP) Returns

Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT) presents the return of its celebrated Student Theatre Enrichment Program (STEP), Cleveland’s longest-running arts and job training program for teens. STEP returns this summer with the original play, The Midnight Mist, which was written and performed by 20 participating area high school students who attend Campus International High School, Cleveland School of the Arts, Garrett Morgan High School, John Marshall Info Tech, Lawrence School, Maple Heights High School and Max Hayes High School.

The production will travel to 10 different locations including Cleveland’s east and west side, the Centennial Peace Plaza at the Cultural Gardens, Cleveland Public Theatre, three Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) community centers, BorderLight Fringe Festival, Arts in August, and for the first time, Cain Park.

About The Midnight Mist

A community caught in an ancient conflict receives a message from a mysterious Mist. On the verge of collapse, the City looks to four citizens seeking a truth that would unravel a devastating secret hidden in the stars. As midnight approaches, four divided nations must carve a path towards a united tomorrow or crumble into ruin.

This 60-minute original family-friendly show will be presented at 10 outdoor and indoor venues and festivals across Northeast Ohio this summer. Performances will include spoken word, music, drumming & dance.

About Student Theatre Enrichment Program (STEP)

CPT’s Student Theatre Enrichment Program (STEP) is a rigorous arts-based program that provides hands-on job training, engaging Cleveland-area youth from families defined as low-income in a powerful learning experience that develops job skills, academic achievement, and interpersonal skills. As part of this eight-week summer program, youth, ages 14-19, work together to create, produce, perform, and tour their own play in which they are paid. STEP is the longest-running arts-based, workplace development program in Cleveland and is an international model for engaging youth. Since its beginning in 1994, STEP has received multiple awards and recognitions including those from the City of Cleveland, The President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Through the program, teens see themselves as a positive and inspirational force, and watch as their work has an impact on the larger Cleveland community.

Cleveland Public Theatre’s STEP 2023 presentation of The Midnight Mist will be performed at the following locations:

July 27, Thurs at 7pm, Herman Park, 6198 Herman Ave.

July 28, Fri 1pm, Woodhill Homes, 2491 Baldwin Rd.

July 29, Sat 3pm, Centennial Peace Plaza Cleveland Cultural Gardens, 1051 Martin Luther King Blvd.

July 31, Mon at 1pm, Riverside Park Community Center, 17800 Parkmount Ave.

July 31, Mon at 7pm, Shrine Church of St. Stanislaus, 3649 E. 65 St.

August 1, Tues at 7pm, Cain Park, 14591 Superior Rd. (on the greens)

August 2, Wed at 1pm, Outhwaite Community Center, 2452 E. 46 & Quincy Ave.

August 4, Fri at 4:30pm, Borderlight Fringe Festival, Cleveland State University’s Allen Rehearsal Hall, located at the in the Middough Building (5th floor)

August 5, Sat at 7pm, Lincoln Park (Arts In August), W. 14 & Starkweather Ave.

August 6, Sun at 7pm, Cleveland Public Theatre, 6415 Detroit Ave.

*Locations and times subject to change, for updates, visit www.cptonline.org

Producer Raymond Bobgan, Director of Education Nicole Sumlin, Director Melissa Crum, Teaching Artists Zavi Odetta, Mai Hoang, Jailyn Harris, Errin Weaver, Luke Brett, Nicole Sumlin Tech Team Lead Joshua Smith, Gami Torres, Tech Team Assistant Charlotte Vaughan, Costume Designer Inda Blatch-Geib, Assistant Designer & Crafts Person Dred Geib.

Performance Ensemble Zion (Hope) Benson, Jeliannys Capellain, Jayla Carter, Avieana Faulks-Williams, Miyani Figueroa, Samantha Gallo, Sydney Gilmore, Harmony Glenn, Samia Keeton, King Lavender, Elisa Lovelace, Kayla Ponyard, Amahriah Ransom, Julie Roark, Tatyana Rojas-Hibbitt, Lauryn Stewart, Nathan Thorpe, Jaya Woods, Eva Vergez, Ja’Miyah Youngs.

The event is made possible with the assistance of Council President Blaine A. Griffin, Councilpersons Kevin Conwell, Rebecca Maurer, Kerry McCormack, Charles J. Slife, Jenny Spencer, Richard A. Starr.

It is also made possible through the generous support of Cleveland City Council and the City of Cleveland’s Office of Prevention, Intervention, and Opportunity for Youth and Young Adults; Brewer-Garrett; Dollar Bank Foundation; First Federal Lakewood; Martha Holden Jennings Foundation; David & Inez Myers Foundation; LAND Studio; PNC Bank; Third Federal Savings & Loan; William M. Weiss Foundation.