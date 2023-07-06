Cleveland Public Theatre's Student Theatre Enrichment Program (STEP) Returns

STEP returns this summer with the original play, The Midnight Mist.

By: Jul. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Review: THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES at Porthouse Photo 1 Review: THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES at Porthouse
JOHNNY CASH- THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE to Launch in October 2023 Photo 2 JOHNNY CASH- THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE to Launch in October 2023
The Eagles Set Final Tour Dates Photo 3 The Eagles Set Final Tour Dates
Beck Center For The Arts Presents BECK CENTER: AN HISTORIC BRIDGE Featuring The Photograph Photo 4 Beck Center For The Arts Presents BECK CENTER: AN HISTORIC BRIDGE Featuring The Photographic Work Of Jason Edleman

Cleveland Public Theatre's Student Theatre Enrichment Program (STEP) Returns

Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT) presents the return of its celebrated Student Theatre Enrichment Program (STEP), Cleveland’s longest-running arts and job training program for teens. STEP returns this summer with the original play, The Midnight Mist, which was written and performed by 20 participating area high school students who attend Campus International High School, Cleveland School of the Arts, Garrett Morgan High School, John Marshall Info Tech, Lawrence School, Maple Heights High School and Max Hayes High School.

The production will travel to 10 different locations including Cleveland’s east and west side, the Centennial Peace Plaza at the Cultural Gardens, Cleveland Public Theatre, three Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) community centers, BorderLight Fringe FestivalArts in August, and for the first time, Cain Park. 

About The Midnight Mist

A community caught in an ancient conflict receives a message from a mysterious Mist. On the verge of collapse, the City looks to four citizens seeking a truth that would unravel a devastating secret hidden in the stars. As midnight approaches, four divided nations must carve a path towards a united tomorrow or crumble into ruin.

This 60-minute original family-friendly show will be presented at 10 outdoor and indoor venues and festivals across Northeast Ohio this summer. Performances will include spoken word, music, drumming & dance.

About Student Theatre Enrichment Program (STEP)

CPT’s Student Theatre Enrichment Program (STEP) is a rigorous arts-based program that provides hands-on job training, engaging Cleveland-area youth from families defined as low-income in a powerful learning experience that develops job skills, academic achievement, and interpersonal skills. As part of this eight-week summer program, youth, ages 14-19, work together to create, produce, perform, and tour their own play in which they are paid. STEP is the longest-running arts-based, workplace development program in Cleveland and is an international model for engaging youth. Since its beginning in 1994, STEP has received multiple awards and recognitions including those from the City of Cleveland, The President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Through the program, teens see themselves as a positive and inspirational force, and watch as their work has an impact on the larger Cleveland community.

Cleveland Public Theatre’s STEP 2023 presentation of The Midnight Mist will be performed at the following locations:

July 27, Thurs at 7pm, Herman Park, 6198 Herman Ave.

July 28, Fri 1pm, Woodhill Homes, 2491 Baldwin Rd.

July 29, Sat 3pm, Centennial Peace Plaza Cleveland Cultural Gardens, 1051 Martin Luther King Blvd.

July 31, Mon at 1pm, Riverside Park Community Center, 17800 Parkmount Ave.

July 31, Mon at 7pm, Shrine Church of St. Stanislaus, 3649 E. 65 St.

August 1, Tues at 7pm, Cain Park, 14591 Superior Rd. (on the greens)

August 2, Wed at 1pm, Outhwaite Community Center, 2452 E. 46 & Quincy Ave.

August 4, Fri at 4:30pm, Borderlight Fringe Festival, Cleveland State University’s Allen Rehearsal Hall, located at the in the Middough Building (5th floor)

August 5, Sat at 7pm, Lincoln Park (Arts In August), W. 14 & Starkweather Ave.

August 6, Sun at 7pm, Cleveland Public Theatre, 6415 Detroit Ave.

*Locations and times subject to change, for updates, visit www.cptonline.org

Producer Raymond Bobgan, Director of Education Nicole Sumlin, Director Melissa Crum, Teaching Artists Zavi Odetta, Mai Hoang, Jailyn Harris, Errin Weaver, Luke Brett, Nicole Sumlin Tech Team Lead Joshua Smith, Gami Torres, Tech Team Assistant Charlotte Vaughan, Costume Designer Inda Blatch-Geib, Assistant Designer & Crafts Person Dred Geib.

Performance Ensemble Zion (Hope) Benson, Jeliannys Capellain, Jayla Carter, Avieana Faulks-Williams, Miyani Figueroa, Samantha Gallo, Sydney Gilmore, Harmony Glenn, Samia Keeton, King Lavender, Elisa Lovelace, Kayla Ponyard, Amahriah Ransom, Julie Roark, Tatyana Rojas-Hibbitt, Lauryn Stewart, Nathan Thorpe, Jaya Woods, Eva Vergez, Ja’Miyah Youngs.

The event is made possible with the assistance of Council President Blaine A. Griffin, Councilpersons Kevin Conwell, Rebecca Maurer, Kerry McCormack, Charles J. Slife, Jenny Spencer, Richard A. Starr.

It is also made possible through the generous support of Cleveland City Council and the City of Cleveland’s Office of Prevention, Intervention, and Opportunity for Youth and Young Adults; Brewer-Garrett; Dollar Bank Foundation; First Federal Lakewood; Martha Holden Jennings Foundation; David & Inez Myers Foundation; LAND Studio; PNC Bank; Third Federal Savings & Loan; William M. Weiss Foundation.



RELATED STORIES - Cleveland

1
Cleveland Public Theatres Student Theatre Enrichment Program (STEP) Returns Photo
Cleveland Public Theatre's Student Theatre Enrichment Program (STEP) Returns

Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT) presents the return of its celebrated Student Theatre Enrichment Program (STEP), Cleveland’s longest-running arts and job training program for teens.

2
Review: THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES at Porthouse Photo
Review: THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES at Porthouse

What did our critic think of THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES at Porthouse? It’s summer, a time of year in Northeastern Ohio for escapist activities.  This is the only logical reason that Porthouse would pick a show like Roger Bean’s jukebox musical THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES.

3
Cain Park To Welcome Multi-Platinum Artist Mat Kearneys The Acoustic Trio Tour To The Evan Photo
Cain Park To Welcome Multi-Platinum Artist Mat Kearney's The Acoustic Trio Tour To The Evans Amphitheater On July 18

Cain Park will welcome multi-platinum artist Mat Kearney and The Acoustic Trio Tour to the Evans Amphitheater on July 18, 2023, at 8:00 pm for an unforgettable night of music. Tickets may be purchased through the Cain Park Box Office, (216) 371-3000, or online.

4
Beck Center For The Arts Presents BECK CENTER: AN HISTORIC BRIDGE Featuring The Photograph Photo
Beck Center For The Arts Presents BECK CENTER: AN HISTORIC BRIDGE Featuring The Photographic Work Of Jason Edleman

Beck Center for the Arts  introduces the artistic work of local photographer, Jason Edleman. Edleman celebrates Beck Center's 90th Anniversary by capturing various spaces that are not accessible to the public, which include but are not limited to backstage, costume, and prop storage, the catwalk, and inside staff meetings. In other words, he showcases spaces that always live “behind the curtain.” His artwork fuses Beck Center and local sights in Northeast Ohio.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams Video Video: Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams
See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park Video
See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park
Inside Britney Spears' Visit to ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Video
Inside Britney Spears' Visit to ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Listen: Gaten Matarazzo and the Cast of SWEENEY TODD Perform 'Not While I'm Around' Video
Listen: Gaten Matarazzo and the Cast of SWEENEY TODD Perform 'Not While I'm Around'
View all Videos

Cleveland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Urinetown: The Musical
Aurora Community Theatre (6/23-7/15)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mozart in the Meadows
Blossom Music Center (8/12-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf, The Musical
Weathervane Playhouse (11/24-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Movie Night Live: Jurassic Park
Blossom Music Center (7/07-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Movie Night Live: Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Blossom Music Center (7/28-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shrek the Musical
Cassidy Theatre (12/01-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romantic Rachmaninoff
Blossom Music Center (7/15-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# West Side Story
Renaissance Theatre (3/02-3/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Impressions of France and Spain
Blossom Music Center (8/26-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matilda, The Musical
Weathervane Playhouse (8/10-9/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You