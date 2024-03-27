Cleveland Public Theatre Presents DANCEWORKS 2024 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cleveland Public Theatre will present DanceWorks 2024, an annual showcase of contemporary dance running April 18 through May 18, 2024.

Four weekends of different dance performances will take place in Cleveland Public Theatre's Gordon Square Theatre, located at 6415 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio in the heart of the Gordon Square neighborhood. Styles of dance this year include contemporary ballet, modern, hip-hop fusion, Afro beats, Indian and more.

Week 1: April 18-April 20

Ajayi Dance, Elizabeth Pollert, and Sarah Holmes Villanueva Dance present Fenestella

Fenestella is a window into the work and collaborations of Sarah Holmes Villanueva Dance, Ajayi Dance, and Elizabeth Pollert. The collective evening of performance will be one of introspection, experimentation, wonder, and powerful kinesthetic expression, as we delve into questions of identity, societal expectations, and futuristic imagination.

Week 2: April 25-April 27

Ohio Contemporary Ballet (Formerly Verb Ballet) presents Fresh Inventions

Ohio Contemporary Ballet presents Fresh Inventions, a program of new works created by company dancers. Expect a mosaic of styles, from the raw power of modern ballet to the subtle nuances of contemporary movement. Witness these Fresh Inventions unfold on stage with this unique initiative to provide opportunities for aspiring choreographers.

ocballet.org

Week 3: May 9-May 11

Inlet Dance Theatre presents CONNECTIONS

We live in a world filled with AI, fake news, and virtual “reality.” Yet humans are born wired for connection--it's in our DNA, as strong a need as food, water, and shelter. Inlet's concert is real―real bodies, real space, and real connections. Connections improve physical and mental health, enhance well-being and happiness, and foster personal and professional growth. Connections lower our stress, anxiety, and depression, raise our self-esteem, improve our immune function, and help us regulate our emotions. Connections also give us support, guidance, and fresh perspectives. This curated selection of works and premieres explores connections as an antidote to the toxic, divisive world we are living in.

inletdance.org

(Double Bill) with Blakk Jakk Dance Collective and Shri Kalaa Mandir

Blakk Jakk Dance Collective presents two parts― Sankofa (Pt 1) and JOY (Pt 2)

Sankofa (Pt 1)

This piece is a tribute to the groundbreaking 1993 film SANKOFA, directed and written by the talented Haile Gerima. SANKOFA tells the story of Mona, a Black American social media influencer, who finds herself shooting a TikTok at a sacred African burial ground in Ghana. Through a series of events, Mona is transported back in time to a plantation in North America where she assumes the identity of Shola, an enslaved African woman. In this powerful journey, Mona confronts her ancestral identity and experiences the brutal realities of slavery. Despite the unimaginable suffering, Shola's interactions with her fellow enslaved Africans are a testament to the humanity, respect, and dignity they show for one another.

JOY (Pt 2)

This piece is about finding Joy and inspiration through music and movement. Displaying how different groups can unite and celebrate dance through the African diaspora. There are concepts of ripples, moving in & out of phrases, and a steady Groove that makes you want to move!

Blakkjakkdanceco.org

Shri Kalaa Mandir presents Yin Yang – Dimensions of Duality

Yin Yang is a fundamental concept deeply rooted in ancient philosophy and culture. It symbolizes the interconnectedness and interdependence of all things in the universe, encapsulating the dynamic balance between opposing forces.

In “Yin Yang – Dimensions of Duality” we present the harmony and dichotomy of elements that define life, establish balance and unity, and keep the creative forces in constant cyclic motion.

Click here for COVID-19 Safety Protocols. Choose What You Pay tickets range from $1 to $40 and can be purchased without handling fees online at www.cptonline.org or by phone through the Box Office at 216.631.2727 ext. 501.

Thursdays offer Covid-conscious performances where audience members are required to wear facemasks. Also, every Friday is Free Bev Friday at CPT where patrons and artists can mingle and discuss the performance and enjoy select complimentary beverages.