Cleveland Public Theatre to Present FUNNY, LIKE AN ABORTION By Rachel Bublitz

Cleveland Public Theatre will present Funny, Like An Abortion by Rachel Bublitz. This National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere centers on Monroe who is planning a surprise party for her bestie Jade complete with decorations, chocolate cupcakes, puns and 30 giftbags full of surprises. However, the biggest surprise is that she’s planning to give herself a home-concocted abortion. Set in a future America where even saying the word “abortion” is a crime, this play is about loyalty, friendship, and value of freedom. This company will feature an all-female-identifying creative team. This is also Ms. Bublitz’s first production at Cleveland Public Theatre and the Cleveland area.

“I felt super respected and listened to because of the care Raymond Bobgan put into my first interaction with the theater. It wasn’t a question of whether I’d say yes or no but, oh, I’m so excited to work here.”―Rachel Bublitz, playwright, Funny, Like an Abortion on what working at CPT means to her.

“From the start of the project it’s been really important to me that this world be created by people whose bodies are being legislated against right now. We’ve brought together a powerhouse team of women designers for this show who are bringing so much laughter and silliness to a dangerous and unhinged theatrical world.” ―Paige Conway, director

Cleveland is the second stop on this National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere. The play was previously performed in Mile Square Theatre in Hoboken, NJ and will end its run this fall at The VORTEX in Austin, TX.

CPT has a long history with the NNPN and its rolling world premieres including can I touch it? (22/23 Season) by Francisa Da Silveira, Breakout Session: or Frogorse by Nikole Salters (22/23 and 19/20 seasons) and Panther Women: An Army for the Liberation by India Nicole Burton (21/22 season).

“Rolling World Premieres offer playwrights the opportunity to work on their shows over a longer period of time and in often vastly different communities – both things that allow for deeper development of the script. Rachel is still giving us new pages pretty frequently, even though it’s already premiered at Mile Square Theatre. It’s cool to see how different communities can affect the development, too. Reproductive rights issues land very differently here than they do in Hoboken, for instance.” ―Paige Conway, director





Featuring: Andrea de la Fuente (as Monroe), Maggie Adler (as Jade).

THE CREATIVE PRODUCTION TEAM INCLUDES:

Director & Line Producer: Paige Conway

Stage Manager: Yesenia Real

Scenic Designer: Laura Carlson Tarantowski

Lighting Designer: Libby Zamiska

Costume Designer: Amanda Rowe-Van Allen

Sound Designer: Angie Hayes

Props Designer: Lisa L. Wiley

Opening Night (April 27)– Ticket includes free admission to the post-show opening party with appetizers and beverages! Mingle with cast members!

Free Bev Friday – Every Friday night at CPT is Free Bev Friday. Free beer, wine, and soft drinks are served after the performance for about an hour. Join the staff and artists of CPT, talk about the show, and have a drink on us. And remember, hot beverages like coffee and tea are always complimentary at CPT performances.

NEW! Market Monday (May 6)–Ticket includes admission to pre-show pop-up market spotlighting local visual artists, retailers, entrepreneurs, and more! Beginning one hour prior to every Monday night performance.



Covid-Conscious Performances (April 28 and May 5) ─Face masks are required by all audience members for these performances.



Ticket And Show Information

Tickets for Funny, Like An Abortion can be purchased at www.cptonline.org and range from $1 to $40 with no handling fees. Sunday matinees offer Covid-Conscious performances where face masks are required. Click here for COVID-19 Safety Protocols.

