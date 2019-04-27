Cleveland Public Theatre and Ohio City Theatre Project Present CENTRAL CONCERN

Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT) and Ohio City Theatre Project (OCTP) present Central Concern, a world premiere production conceived and directed by Pandora Robertson, OCTP Executive Artistic Director. The play will run May 18 - June 8, 2019, in CPT's James Levin Theatre.

Using music, humor, and bizarre bouffon theatricality, Central Concern is delightfully depraved and entertaining. Central Concern takes a satirical look at the history of the American real estate profession and how it championed property values at the expense of civil rights. Central Concern lives in the dramatic territory of bouffon, which uses distorted body shapes, costumes, humor, and mockery to make fact-based comments about society as a whole.

Central Concern is inspired by the madcap boom and bust cycles of Cleveland's real estate industry, and takes us from Moses Cleaveland and the Connecticut Land Company to the present day "great inversion." In its playful exploration of this history, Central Concern finds parallels and influences that shape our current political culture and leadership.

According to CPT's Executive Artistic Director Raymond Bobgan: "We're grateful once again for the partnership with Ohio City Theatre Project. Pandora Robertson has been a longtime friend of the theatre and we love her work. It is outside of the box, speaks to important issues of today, and is surprising in so many ways. Central Concern marks the third World Premiere by Pandora onstage at CPT. Pandora is also a former Joan Yellen Horvitz Director Fellow and was part of the inaugural class of CPT Fellows. We're so excited to see what Pandora and her ensemble have come up with and can't wait to share it with you."

According to conceiver/director Pandora Robertson: "Imagine if Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill's political satire Three Penny Opera told the story of how the real estate industry impacted segregation in Cleveland. Then picture this musical play living inside the delightfully grotesque world of a Hieronymus Bosch painting. Central Concern aims to be edgy, funny, and entertaining."

Central Concern was originally performed as a 15-minute wandering piece as part of CPT's Station Hope, a jubilant community event celebrating Cleveland's social justice history and exploring contemporary struggles for freedom and equity. Central Concern has performed throughout Cleveland at various venues and festivals, and has since been developed into a full, evening-length work.

Central Concern is made possible with support from the Ohio Arts Council, The Char and Chuck Fowler Family Foundation, The George Gund Foundation, Cyrus Eaton Foundation, and individual donors.

Ohio City Theatre Project is committed to pursuing excellence and building community through creative innovation, mentoring, and civic involvement. OCTP strives to create visceral theatrical experiences that are not just thought about, but are deeply felt. OCTP takes on important contemporary issues that are hard to grapple with and provides opportunities for transformative exchange where we can converse and feel through these issues collectively with our community. Visit www.ohiocitytheatreproject.com to learn more.

The cast of Central Concern includes Wesley Allen, Jonathan Apriesnig, Roxana Bell, Jeannine Gaskin, Maes Lunaria, Daniel McNamara, and Chris Walker.

The production team includes Raymond Bobgan (Producer); Beth Wood (Line Producer); Leigh Tennant (Stage Manager); Kitty Wen (Assistant Stage Manager); Aaron Benson (Scenic Designer); Carolyn Dickey (Costume Designer); KIX (Lighting Designer); Daniel McNamara (Composer/Musician); and Jonathan Apriesnig (Musician).

Central Concern previews May 18 and 23. Press Night is Friday, May 24 and the show runs through June 8. Performances are Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Monday nights at 7:00pm in CPT's James Levin Theatre, located at 6415 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44102, in the heart of the Gordon Square Arts District.

Tickets are $15-35. Students/Seniors receive $5 off on Friday and Saturday nights. Thursdays and Mondays are $15.

PURCHASE TICKETS at www.cptonline.org or call the CPT Box Office at 216.631.2727 ext. 501. Group discounts are available-call the Box Office to inquire. (Reserve early! - CPT never charges any ticket fees, ever.)

The James Levin Theatre is ADA compliant, featuring a patron elevator and an all gender, wheelchair accessible restroom.

Every Friday is Free Beer Friday at CPT. Mingle with the artists after the show and discuss the performance in a lively, social atmosphere-your drinks are on CPT.





