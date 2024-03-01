Cleveland Public Theatre Will Host Pandemonium 2024 Honoring James Graham

Cleveland Public Theatre will host Pandemonium 2024—CPT's annual benefit and theatrical spectacular—on Saturday, September 7, 2024, which will honor James Graham.

In its 22nd year of delighting audiences from Cleveland and all over the world, Pandemonium returns to transform the CPT campus into a labyrinth of theatre, dance, visual art, and performances in every corner. Tickets are all-inclusive, featuring fabulous local food, free valet, and complimentary drinks served all night long. A feast for the eyes, mind, appetite, and imagination—Pandemonium proceeds benefit CPT's groundbreaking artistic work and life-changing education programs which include a focus on new work featuring BIPOC artists, and free educational programs for ages 5-19; as well as for men and women transitioning from addiction, homelessness and/or incarceration through its Y-Haven Theatre Project.

Thought by many to be “the party of the year” in the city of Cleveland, annual attendees highly anticipate not just the event, but also the announcement of the theme so they can start planning their attire which in the spirit of “dress for adventure” makes the event not your typical gala―attendees have come dressed in anything from jeans to dinosaur costumes. They also look forward to the annual event design which many consider a work of art. Stay tuned, as these items will be announced in the coming weeks.

James D. Graham is Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer & Secretary of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer and the largest manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs employs approximately 28,000 people across its operations in the United States and Canada.

James joined the company in 2007 and has served in various senior management positions within the Company's legal department since that time. In his current role, James serves on the Cleveland-Cliffs Executive Committee and is responsible for: ensuring coordinated legal services throughout the Company; providing direct counsel to the Board of Directors; providing executive guidance on human capital issues, labor relations, compensation and benefits; overseeing the government affairs, community relations, and communications teams; and handling ultimate administration of Cleveland-Cliffs' code of business conduct and ethics compliance programs. Mr. Graham has been President of The Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation since 2018.

James serves the community in a variety of ways and is passionate about the arts in Cleveland. He serves on the Hiram College Board of Trustees, the Playhouse Square Foundation Board, the Board of the American Red Cross – Greater Cleveland Chapter, the Canada-U.S. Law Institute's Executive Committee, and the Board of Ohio Contemporary Ballet (f/k/a Verb Ballets). He is active in the Legal Aid Society of Cleveland's capital campaign and leads volunteerism activities for his legal department with Legal Aid. In 2015, he was admitted to the Society of Benchers at Case Western Reserve University School of Law in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the profession of law and to the welfare of the Law School. In 2018, he received the Alumni Lifetime Achievement award from Hiram College. James and his husband, David Dusek, live in Shaker Heights and enjoy vacationing in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. They have been together for 33 years.