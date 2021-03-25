Cleveland Public Theatre Presents STATION HOPE 2021

Cleveland Public Theatre will present CPT's celebrated annual festival virtually on Saturday, May 1, from 5:00-9:00pm (ET). CPT Staff will broadcast live while artists envision, interrogate, and seek out hope from where they are stationed. Station Hope is a jubilant community event celebrating Cleveland's social justice history and exploring contemporary struggles for freedom and equity.

Audience members will participate virtually and witness livestreamed performances of theatre, music, storytelling, and dance inspired by the most important issues of our time. This year's Station Hope is a platform for Northeast Ohio artists to share grassroots, homegrown work from their living rooms, backyards, and basements. Station Hope is free, for all ages, and open to all.

Station Hope 2021 will feature both new and returning artists, celebrating hope and tackling such contemporary topics as racism, police brutality, immigration, education, human trafficking, gun violence, income inequality, and gender discrimination-alongside historically based original works that celebrate the people and stories comprising Northeast Ohio's Underground Railroad history.

Mark your calendars for Action is Hope: a panel discussion livestreaming April 30 from 7:00-8:15pm (ET). Local leaders who have changed their community through activism in different ways speak about their process and what called them to activism. Action is Hope: a panel discussion is a call to action and a sharing of ideas to move us all toward action within our communities. Panelist information and details to come.

Cleveland Public Theatre's Station Hope 2021 is presented in partnership with The Episcopal Diocese of Ohio & The Institute at St. John's, Ward 3 Councilman Kerry McCormack, Ohio City Incorporated, and Restore Cleveland Hope, Inc. & the Cozad-Bates House with over 30 participating arts groups and 150 individual artists from the Northeast Ohio region.

Other Leadership Supporters of Station Hope 2021 include The City of Cleveland, the George Gund Foundation, and Third Federal Savings & Loan. Visit the Station Hope event page for full listing of Station Hope 2021 sponsors.