Cleveland Public Theatre Presents HOW THE CIRCUS STOLE CHRISTMAS This Holiday Season

Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT) presents How the Circus Stole Christmas: A Circus Holiday Extravaganza! in time for the holidays. This World Premiere production is onstage from December 1 through December 10, 2022, at CPT's historic Gordon Square Theatre.

Cleveland's home-grown circus company, Crooked River Circus, brings you a night of circus and acrobatic fun, delight, foolishness, and games in this piece that is a nod to some of the most cherished characters and stories of the season that include Scrooge's grand-nephew, the Christmas Elves formerly of Rivendell, Max the Reindeer, Rudolph the dog, Alien Frogs, and those lovesick fools from the Magi as they unite to destroy Christmas while flying high on trapeze, spinning and performing death-defying drops on aerial silks and corde lisse, and showing off feats of flexibility and precision on straps, pole, hoops, partner acrobatics and so much more. Will Christmas be saved? Each night, the audience will decide if they want to give in to the "big Eastern syndicate," or celebrate Saturnalia style.

This interactive production will feature 30+ aerialists; and is recommended for ages 5+.



COMPANY

Co-Producers: Raymond Bobgan & Crooked River Circus

Co-Creators: Jaime Bouvier & Vanessa Lange

Director: Jaime Bouvier

Stage Manager: Jesse Uguccini

Lighting Designer: Josee Coyle

Scenic Designer & Performer Rigger: Bill Auld

Composer & Sound Designer: Obediya Jones-Darrell

Music Director: Reggie Fields

How the Circus Stole Christmas: A Circus Holiday Extravaganza! runs December 1 through December 10, 2022. Press Night is Friday, December 2. The six performances run Thursday through Saturday in CPT's historic Gordon Square Theatre, located at 6415 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44102, in the heart of the Gordon Square Arts District.

Click here for COVID-19 Safety Protocols.

Tickets are "Choose What You Pay" and range from $1 to $35 at www.cptonline.org, at the Box Office at 216.631.2727 ext. 501, or in person. However, advance ticket purchases are recommended as CPT holiday shows tend to sell out quickly.