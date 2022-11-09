Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cleveland Public Theatre Presents HOW THE CIRCUS STOLE CHRISTMAS This Holiday Season

The show  runs December 1 through December 10, 2022.

Nov. 09, 2022  

Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT) presents How the Circus Stole Christmas: A Circus Holiday Extravaganza! in time for the holidays. This World Premiere production is onstage from December 1 through December 10, 2022, at CPT's historic Gordon Square Theatre.

Cleveland's home-grown circus company, Crooked River Circus, brings you a night of circus and acrobatic fun, delight, foolishness, and games in this piece that is a nod to some of the most cherished characters and stories of the season that include Scrooge's grand-nephew, the Christmas Elves formerly of Rivendell, Max the Reindeer, Rudolph the dog, Alien Frogs, and those lovesick fools from the Magi as they unite to destroy Christmas while flying high on trapeze, spinning and performing death-defying drops on aerial silks and corde lisse, and showing off feats of flexibility and precision on straps, pole, hoops, partner acrobatics and so much more. Will Christmas be saved? Each night, the audience will decide if they want to give in to the "big Eastern syndicate," or celebrate Saturnalia style.

This interactive production will feature 30+ aerialists; and is recommended for ages 5+.


COMPANY

Co-Producers: Raymond Bobgan & Crooked River Circus

Co-Creators: Jaime Bouvier & Vanessa Lange

Director: Jaime Bouvier

Stage Manager: Jesse Uguccini

Lighting Designer: Josee Coyle

Scenic Designer & Performer Rigger: Bill Auld

Composer & Sound Designer: Obediya Jones-Darrell

Music Director: Reggie Fields

How the Circus Stole Christmas: A Circus Holiday Extravaganza! runs December 1 through December 10, 2022. Press Night is Friday, December 2. The six performances run Thursday through Saturday in CPT's historic Gordon Square Theatre, located at 6415 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44102, in the heart of the Gordon Square Arts District.

Click here for COVID-19 Safety Protocols.

Tickets are "Choose What You Pay" and range from $1 to $35 at www.cptonline.org, at the Box Office at 216.631.2727 ext. 501, or in person. However, advance ticket purchases are recommended as CPT holiday shows tend to sell out quickly.




The Cleveland Orchestra Announces Select Performances For BLOSSOM MUSIC FESTIVAL Photo
The Cleveland Orchestra Announces Select Performances For BLOSSOM MUSIC FESTIVAL
The Cleveland Orchestra has announced a lineup of movies and special presentations as part of its 2023 Blossom Music Festival on Sunday. The full list of programming for the 54th Blossom Music Festival, including classical concerts by The Cleveland Orchestra, will be announced in early 2023.
Review: THE GREAT LEAP at Cleveland Play House Photo
Review: THE GREAT LEAP at Cleveland Play House
What did our critic think of THE GREAT LEAP at Cleveland Play House?
Review: DESCRIBE THE NIGHT at Ensemble Photo
Review: DESCRIBE THE NIGHT at Ensemble
What did our critic think of DESCRIBE THE NIGHT at Ensemble?
Great Lakes Theater Presents Northeast Ohios Favorite Holiday Tradition A CHRISTMAS CAROL Photo
Great Lakes Theater Presents Northeast Ohio's Favorite Holiday Tradition A CHRISTMAS CAROL
The stage of the Mimi Ohio Theatre, Playhouse Square, will glow with good spirits and time-honored tradition when Great Lakes Theater (GLT) presents its 34th production of Charles Dickens’ timeless tale, A Christmas Carol, running November 25 – December 23, 2022. 

More Hot Stories For You


The Cleveland Orchestra Announces Select Performances For BLOSSOM MUSIC FESTIVALThe Cleveland Orchestra Announces Select Performances For BLOSSOM MUSIC FESTIVAL
November 6, 2022

The Cleveland Orchestra has announced a lineup of movies and special presentations as part of its 2023 Blossom Music Festival on Sunday. The full list of programming for the 54th Blossom Music Festival, including classical concerts by The Cleveland Orchestra, will be announced in early 2023.
New Streaming Platform Will Feature Cleveland Orchestra's Performance Of Mahler's 2nd With Special ManuscriptNew Streaming Platform Will Feature Cleveland Orchestra's Performance Of Mahler's 2nd With Special Manuscript
November 3, 2022

The Cleveland Orchestra is the first American orchestra to join Symphony's concert streaming series, 'Symphony Night Live.' Symphony brings together music from the best orchestras in the world and delivers a rich and contextual look into symphonic music, through 'Symphony Night Live.'
Great Lakes Theater Presents Northeast Ohio's Favorite Holiday Tradition A CHRISTMAS CAROLGreat Lakes Theater Presents Northeast Ohio's Favorite Holiday Tradition A CHRISTMAS CAROL
November 2, 2022

The stage of the Mimi Ohio Theatre, Playhouse Square, will glow with good spirits and time-honored tradition when Great Lakes Theater (GLT) presents its 34th production of Charles Dickens’ timeless tale, A Christmas Carol, running November 25 – December 23, 2022. 
THE AKRON NUTCRACKER Returns To EJ Thomas Hall This Holiday SeasonTHE AKRON NUTCRACKER Returns To EJ Thomas Hall This Holiday Season
October 31, 2022

The Dance Institute at The University of Akron will present The Akron Nutcracker in collaboration with Verb “Ohio Contemporary Ballet” and the Akron Symphony on December 22 & 23, 2022 at E.J. Thomas Hall. This local twist on the traditional Nutcracker reflects Akron's history and celebrates the city's cultural diversity.
Cleveland Play House to Present Regional Premiere of THE GREAT LEAP Beginning This MonthCleveland Play House to Present Regional Premiere of THE GREAT LEAP Beginning This Month
October 29, 2022

Cleveland Play House will present The Great Leap, a fast-paced, historically rooted sports drama written by Lauren Yee. Directed by Esther Jun, this suspenseful show will run from October 29 to November 20, 2022 in The Outcalt Theatre, located in the heart of Playhouse Square. The second production of CPH's 107th season, The Great Leap features actors Eric Cheung, Amanda Kuo, David Mason, and Reuben Uy.