Cleveland Public Theatre & Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi PresentÂ DREAM OF HOME

Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT) is proud to present Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi's inaugural world premiere production, Dream of Home , onstage April 26 and 27, 2019.

Last fall, the ensemble began developing the play and presented a workshop production of Dream of Home over two evenings of sold-out houses. Following the incredible response and the success of Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi's first workshop production, the ensemble went back into rehearsal and is thrilled to present the world premiere in CPT's historic Gordon Square Theatre.

The event will kick off at 6:30pm with a preshow reception with light hors d'oeuvres and music. Following the performance, audiences will join the ensemble and advisory committee for postshow music and dancing.

Dream of Home is about how we remember, seek, and create home, celebrating connections to our past heritage and sharing culture with the broader community. This world premiere production features Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi ensemble artists performing their own personal stories. Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi is a Cleveland Public Theatre new project by, for, and with Arabic-speaking communities. The ensemble of artists is open to all people who share a heritage from Arabic-speaking cultures and a curiosity and passion for theatre. Generous support provided by the Doris Duke Foundation for Islamic Art. This production will feature subtitles and will be fully bilingual.

According to CPT's Executive Artistic Director, Raymond Bobgan: The response following the workshop production was remarkable. Community members reached out from every corner a particularly moving response included the following: '[Dream of Home ] was the first time in my life that I saw people who looked like me, spoke in a language I hear at home, and danced to music I danced to growing up, performing our stories on stage.' We believe art has the power to transform communities and we witness time and time again that when people share their truth, their original stories onstage, bridges are built and minds are opened. We are so proud of the success of the workshop production and are ready to build on the momentum built over the winter. Inclusivity and connection are at the heart of this work and the Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi ensemble are bravely sharing their hearts to make important change within our community.



According to Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi ensemble and , advisory committee member, and CPT Board Member Omar Kurdi: I believe that the arts are the best form of expression and Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi is the epitome of that. This is a great opportunity to build bridges and tell our stories through theatre in a time when it's much needed. Dream of Home is about me, you, us, and everyone with a story.

The 2019 Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi ensemble is comprised of amateur and professional theatre artists: Abbas Alhilali, Ebaa Boudiab, Issam Boudiab, Jamal Julia Boudiab, Hussein Ghareeb, Omar Kurdi, Manar Yared, Haneen Yehya, and Nazek El Halabi Yehya.

Cleveland Public Theatre believes when communities come together to share their stories, we grow a stronger and more vibrant city. Through Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi , a pilot program, Arabic-speaking communities of Cleveland share vital, life-affirming stories celebrating family, dignity, and freedom of expression. These stories affirm a rich heritage and seek to move Cleveland to shed preconceptions and stereotypes, and grow empathy and understanding.

Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi is open to all people who share a heritage from Arabic-speaking cultures with an interest in theatre regardless of experience. Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi broadly includes third generation Americans, as well as recent arrivals, Muslims, Christians, and other faiths, who are curious and passionate.

The creative production team includes Raymond Bobgan Producer; Faye Hargate Line Producer; Marissa Green Stage Manager; Jamal Julia Boudiab Translation Consultant; Inda Blatch-Geib Costume Designer; Nisrine Khazad Subtitle Translation Consultant/Operator; Hussein Ghareeb Scenic Designer; Jeremy Paul Lighting Designer.

The ensemble includes Abbas Alhilali, Ebaa Boudiab, Issam Boudiab, Jamal Julia Boudiab, Hussein Ghareeb, Omar Kurdi, Manar Yared, Haneen Yehya, with writing contributions by Nazek El Halabi Yehya.

Dream of Home will take place Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27 starting at 6:30pm. A preshow reception with light hors d'oeuvres will take place at 6:30pm. Following the performance, audiences will join the ensemble and advisory committee for postshow music and dancing.





