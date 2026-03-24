Cleveland Premiere of SANCTUARY CITY to be Presented at Dobama Theatre

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Dobama Theatre will conclude its 2025-26 mainstage season with the Cleveland Premiere of Sanctuary City by celebrated Polish-American playwright Martyna Majok. This production is directed by Dobama Artistic Director Nathan Motta and runs April 23 - May 17, 2026. Starring Lloyd Wayne Taylor, Diwe Augustin-Glave, and Jacob Gonzalez, this widely acclaimed script was one of the top ten plays produced in the United States in 2024, establishing itself as one of the American Theatre's most important new plays.

The play takes place in Newark, New Jersey in 2001, post-9/11, when two teenagers, brought to America as children, must decide what they are willing to sacrifice for a future together in the only country they've ever known. The simple joys of coming-of-age are challenged by the uncertainty of their next chapters. This extraordinary story fractures time and transcends memory-crossing boundaries, borders, and genres. Pulitzer Prize-winner Martyna Majok brings light to the obstacles faced by D.R.E.A.M.ers in search of a safe place to call home in her heart-stirring and hopeful Sanctuary City.

The design team for this Dobama production includes Megan Culley (Sound), Madeline Barber (Lights), Jennifer Ryan (Costume), Tegan Wilson (Props), Graciela Fernandez (Asst. Director), Julia Fisher (Intimacy Direction), Quentin Ball (Set/ Technical Direction), and Joel Rathbone* (stage manager).

For Sanctuary City, Dobama's Full Circle Program is partnering with several organizations who provide services and support for immigrant communities: ACLU Ohio, Cleveland Heights for Immigrant Rights, Esperanza, Inc., and Margaret W. Wong & Associates. Representatives from these organizations will be participating in talkbacks after the performances on Saturday, May 2nd, May 9th, and May 16th, sharing about their work through a discussion of the themes of Sanctuary City. For more information on the Full Circle program, visit: dobama.org/full-circle.