Cleveland Play House Presents 'Theatre Thursday: Let's Get Physical!'

Cleveland Play House uses humor and wit to celebrate body positivity at Theatre Thursday: Let's Get Physical! on Thursday, April 15 at 7:00 pm. The April edition features excerpts from three comedic plays written by Kate Huffman, C. Julian Jiménez, and Ken Kaissar. This final Theatre Thursday event of the 2020-21 season highlights the importance of building up self-esteem and loving our remarkably resilient bodies. Tickets are Pay What You Can starting at $5 and are available at www.clevelandplayhouse.com.

With Theatre Thursday: Let's Get Physical!, CPH introduces Cleveland audiences to three groundbreaking artists and an excerpt of their recent works:

Animals Commit Suicide, written by C. Julian Jiménez, directed by Adam Kern

I'm Too Fat for This Show, written and performed by Kate Huffman

Naked Call, written by Ken Kaissar, directed by Amy Kaissar

Theatre Thursday: Let's Get Physical! will be hosted by CPH Artistic Virtual Programs Manager Adam Kern and CPH Artistic Associate Mekala Sridhar. The event will include pre-recorded scenes from the plays and live interview segments with each playwright.

Artistic Director Laura Kepley says, "The focus for April's Theatre Thursday is on our bodies." Kepley says, "...we sometimes think we aren't fit enough, we aren't young enough, or we don't look the way society tells us that we should. The plays featured at this event inspire us to listen to our bodies instead of the outside world and to celebrate the remarkable bodies we have."

Artistic Associate Mekala Sridhar says, "It's easy to allow external voices and internal doubts to control how we feel about and engage with our bodies. The three pieces featured at April's Theatre Thursday give us a chance to think deeply about what it means to take care of the bodies we've been given, while celebrating all they can do."

Registration for Theatre Thursday is required in advance. Viewing access is Pay What You Can, starting at $5 per household. The event will be broadcast on ZOOM and can be viewed on a computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone. Patrons can purchase viewing tickets exclusively by visiting www.clevelandplayhouse.com.

Theatre Thursday is a monthly interactive virtual event which allows audiences to experience the artistry of CPH, connect directly with the makers of their work, and converse with staff and other audience members about the impact of our artistic work in our beloved community. For more information, please visit: www.clevelandplayhouse.com.