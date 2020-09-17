Cleveland Play House Announces Virtual Programming For 2020-2021 Theatre Season

Cleveland Play House has announced that its 2020-2021 theatrical season will include a series of virtual performances, programs, and special events. Amid the health, safety, and economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis, Cleveland Play House (CPH) will provide engaging, inspiring, and entertaining programming during its 105th consecutive season of serving the Northeast Ohio community.

CPH Artistic Director Laura Kepley says, "Since the pandemic began, we have been wrestling with the safety and economic challenges posed by this crisis. We are committed to meeting this moment with creativity, resilience, and compassion for the wellness of our community. We will resume in-person programming when it is safe and possible to do so." Kepley continues to say, "In the meantime, in this digital season we will bring you the same passion and purpose that appears on our stages, but in the form of unique, interactive stories, events, and experiences. CPH is not going dark-we are going online! This will be a first for Cleveland Play House; but as America's first regional theatre, I am confident that, if we band together we can rise to this challenge."

CPH will continue to follow the directives of Governor DeWine and the guidance of the Ohio Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control to determine when a return to in-theatre performances will become possible. CPH Managing Director Kevin Moore says, "CPH has faced many challenges in its 105 years, always rising to the occasion with innovation and resilience. Our virtual 105th season is the latest example of our dedication to building a better community through theatre."

Patrons who previously registered for the 2020-21 CPH Subscription Season will have their "in-person" subscription applied to the first six CPH productions that are able to be produced in the Allen, Outcalt, or Helen theatre venues at Playhouse Square. The 2020-21 CPH Virtual Season will feature Theatre Thursday, an exciting new program held on the third Thursday of each month from September through April; a series of "One-Night Only" special events, beginning with CLUEbaret: A Comedic Musical Cabaret in October; New Ground Theatre Festival 2021 in the spring; and much more!

CPH Board Chair Anne Marie Warren states, "My heart is so full to know we'll be getting back to our stages-albeit virtually. We're looking forward to this new journey and it's a great opportunity for our Board to come together and support the theatre through community partnerships and sponsorship opportunities."

Patrons can view and stream digital online programming via computer, laptop, Smart TV, tablet, or on a smartphone. Also new for Season 105, patrons can purchase a CPH Digital Pass which will provide "all access" to an array of CPH's artistic digital offerings. Passes are now on sale at www.clevelandplayhouse.com/subscribe.

CPH is proud to announce today that KeyBank will be the Presenting Sponsor for 2020-21 CPH Virtual Season. Managing Director Kevin Moore says, "We are incredibly grateful to the leadership of KeyBank for their long-standing support of Cleveland Play House's mission and core values."

To learn more, visit: www.clevelandplayhouse.com.

