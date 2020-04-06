Cleveland Opera Theater Launches 'Opera For All Online' Including Master Classes, Opera 101, and More!

Cleveland Opera Theater Launches 'Opera For All Online' Including Master Classes, Opera 101, and More!

Cleveland Opera Theater has launched its "Opera for All Online" program, a series of free events streamed through Zoom and Facebook.

Check out the lineup below!

Opera 101

Join Cleveland Opera Theater staff for family-friendly and fun daily Opera insight.

Submit your questions to be answered in future Opera -101 sessions tomthompson@clevelandoperatheater.org.

Streams Mondays and Fridays, 12:15 pm EST, via Facebook.

Opera Club

An online continuation of the popular Opera Club meetings for all ages.

​Pour your favorite drink, grab a snack a connect about opera in a social-distance-safe way. Discuss all things opera - including a selected Met Opera or other accessible broadcasts.

Streams Mondays, 5:00 - 6:00 pm, EST, via Zoom.

Page to Stage

Exclusive behind the scenes access to learn about the creative process of creating a Main Stage production. Interactive discussion and Q & A with the artistic team to learn about the various steps of collaboration including: and design, production, rehearsing and more. Highest attendance wins VIP Access to the rehearsal and performance process and discounts to future live performances.

Streams Wednesdays 5:00 - 6:00 pm, EST, via Zoom.

Master Classes

Cleveland Opera Theater staff and guest artists offer on-line master classes on: Audition Prep, Language & Diction, Drama, Interpretation, Business and more. Designed for Conservatory and College-aged students and recently graduated Young Artists, but all fans are welcome.

Streams Fridays, 6:00 - 7:00 pm, EST, via Zoom.




