Cleveland Opera Theater Launches 'Opera For All Online' Including Master Classes, Opera 101, and More!

Cleveland Opera Theater has launched its "Opera for All Online" program, a series of free events streamed through Zoom and Facebook.

Check out the lineup below!

Opera 101

Join Cleveland Opera Theater staff for family-friendly and fun daily Opera insight.

Submit your questions to be answered in future Opera -101 sessions to mthompson@clevelandoperatheater.org.

Streams Mondays and Fridays, 12:15 pm EST, via Facebook.

Opera Club

An online continuation of the popular Opera Club meetings for all ages.

​Pour your favorite drink, grab a snack a connect about opera in a social-distance-safe way. Discuss all things opera - including a selected Met Opera or other accessible broadcasts.

Streams Mondays, 5:00 - 6:00 pm, EST, via Zoom.

Page to Stage

Exclusive behind the scenes access to learn about the creative process of creating a Main Stage production. Interactive discussion and Q & A with the artistic team to learn about the various steps of collaboration including: and design, production, rehearsing and more. Highest attendance wins VIP Access to the rehearsal and performance process and discounts to future live performances.

Streams Wednesdays 5:00 - 6:00 pm, EST, via Zoom.

Master Classes

Cleveland Opera Theater staff and guest artists offer on-line master classes on: Audition Prep, Language & Diction, Drama, Interpretation, Business and more. Designed for Conservatory and College-aged students and recently graduated Young Artists, but all fans are welcome.

Streams Fridays, 6:00 - 7:00 pm, EST, via Zoom.





Related Articles Shows View More Cleveland Stories

More Hot Stories For You