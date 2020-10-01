Cleveland Dance Companies Find Creative and Safe Ways to Perform Amid the Health Crisis

Companies such as Cleveland Ballet are bringing their performances outdoors for a safer environment.

Cleveland.com has reported on the ways in which Ohio dance companies, including Verb Ballets, Neos Dance Theatre, Cleveland Ballet and more, are finding creative and safe ways to bring performances back to the stage amid the ongoing health crisis.

Margaret Carlson, producing artistic director of Verb Ballets shared:

"We're talking about a significant change to our lifestyle...We're experimenting with different ways of reaching audiences. It's all an experimental process."

"There's a lot of learning curve here," said Pam Young. "the best we can do right now is put dates on the calendar by which we have to make decisions."

Cleveland Ballet recently presented a series outdoor performances titled, "Outside the Box," taking place at Stan Hywet Hall and vineyards in Aurora and Canton.

GroundWorks DanceTheater presented a festival of socially-distant and virtual events over the summer entitled, "nextSPACE."

DanceCleveland has put together a virtual series entitled: "Fall for DanceCleveland."

