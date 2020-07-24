Cleveland Ballet Will Stream Tribute Performance to Two Young Former Students Who Died in an Accident

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Cleveland Ballet will present a livestreamed tribute performance to two of its young former students who died tragically this summer, Cleveland.com reports.

Two young sisters Scout Scaravilli, 14, and Chasey, 12, were students at the School of Cleveland Ballet. The girls died after a brick pillar collapsed on them while they were laying in a hammock at their home in Cleveland Heights.

13 members of the dance company will perform excerpts from "The Nutcracker" and "The Magic Flute" in the UH Cleveland Medical Center Atrium, 2101 Adelbert Road. The company members will be wearing masks.

The performance will be given for patients of University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital and will be available via UH Rainbow Babies Facebook page today, July 24, at noon.

