Cleveland Ballet Implements Safety Measures to Bring Dancers Back Into Motion

Ideastream has reported on the ways in which the Cleveland Ballet is implementing new safety measures in order to bring dancers back into the studio and bring the joy of dance back to life.

Read the full story HERE.

Cleveland Ballet Artistic Director Gladisa Guadalupe shared the first steps that were taken:

"The first thing that we did, we contacted University Hospitals, which is our partner, to make sure that we had the right things, the right materials and the right way of doing things. We implemented taking your shoes off, taking the temperature of every dancer, cleaning the bars and bathrooms. We have 11,000 square feet, so we have a way of bringing dancers and students at different times and having them leave through a different door at different times. For us, safety was the number one,"

Businesses were allowed to reopen in June, and in addition to holding classes and rehearsals, the company of the Cleveland Ballet will be dancing in the University Hospital atrium on July 24, at noon.

