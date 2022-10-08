Clague Playhouse to Present ONE CHRISTMAS EVE AT EVERGREEN MALL Beginning in November

Clague Playhouse will present the holiday comedy, "One Christmas Eve at Evergreen Mall" by Lynne Halliday, James Hindman, Arlene Hutton, and Craig Pospisil to continue their 95th season.



The play follows eight intertwined stories in a Midwestern mall on the last day of shopping before the holiday. A diverse cast of characters - from a lovesick mall Santa to an overeager mall cop, from a pair of brainy misfit teenagers to a pair of battling actors in a production of "A Christmas Carol", from a petulant college freshman to a pair of newlyweds - navigate first meetings, second chances, and last-minute choices.



Our cast features Karen Flannery, Mike Frye, Beth Gaertner, Don Knepper, Jonathan McCleery, Mary Manos Mitchem, Minor Stokes and Noah Underhill and are directed by Robert Gibb The play runs Friday, November 11 through Sunday, December 11, 2022 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8pm, Sunday at 2pm (no performance on Thanksgiving, Thurs., Nov. 24). Admission is $21 for adults, $20 for seniors (60+), and $13 for students (any age with a valid ID) and may be purchased by calling the Box Office at 440-331-0403 Wednesday through Saturday from 1-6 p.m. or visiting www.clagueplayhouse.org.



Clague Playhouse is located at 1371 Clague Road in Westlake. FREE STUDENT TICKET THURSDAYS: limited FREE Student Tickets (high school and college) are available by calling the Box Office at 440-331-0403 to reserve for any Clague Playhouse Thursday performance, and showing a Student ID at the time of ticket pickup. Free Student Tickets are not available online. Tickets are subject to availability and must be picked up by 7:30 pm the night of the performance or will be released.



During the production of "One Christmas Eve at Evergreen Mall", we will hold our 13th annual Jewelry Heist. If you or a friend need sparkly earrings for New Years Eve, a chunky necklace for that new sweater, or a colorful scarf for last year's coat, come on over. We have more costume jewelry, scarves, handbags and other accessories this year than ever before, all sorted and cleaned and ready for your shopping pleasure. The Jewelry Heist sale will be open November 11 through December 11 on Thursdays and Fridays from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., Saturdays from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Sundays from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. and during our Youth Theater Holiday Show on Friday, December 16 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.,Saturday, December 17 from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 18 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.