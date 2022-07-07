Cinema at the Square Returns in August

Take a step back in time as the beloved Cinema at the Square classic film series, presented by Medical Mutual, returns to the historic Connor Palace August 4-21. Audience members of today can experience 15 fan-favorite films just as guests did when the Connor Palace was one of Downtown Cleveland's premier movie theaters.

All screenings feature a pre-film performance by members of the Western Reserve Theatre Organ Society on Playhouse Square's fully restored 1928 Kimball organ and classic movie theater concessions. Each film is shown on 20' high x 47' wide screen using original 35mm reel-to-reel projection.

Tickets are $5 and on sale now at playhousesquare.org/cinema or by calling 216-241-6000.

Full Schedule

THE PRINCESS BRIDE (1987)

August 4 at 7:30 p.m.

BATMAN (1989)

August 5 at 7:30 p.m.

SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS (1937)

August 6 at 2 p.m.

THE GODFATHER (1972)

August 6 at 7:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE DAY (1996)

August 7 at 2 p.m.

GOONIES

August 11 at 7:30 p.m.

NOW, VOYAGER (1942)

August 12 at 7:30 p.m.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (1991)

August 13 at 2 p.m.

THE BODYGUARD (1991)

August 13 at 7:30 p.m.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC (1965)

August 14 at 2 p.m.

MEN IN BLACK (1997)

August 18 at 7:30 p.m.

PARIS BLUES (1961)

August 19 at 7:30 p.m.

THE PARENT TRAP (1961)

August 20 at 2 p.m.

STAND BY ME (1986)

August 20 at 7:30 p.m.

THE SANDLOT (1993)

August 21 at 2 p.m.