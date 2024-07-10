Chagrin Valley Little Theatre to Kick Off 95th Season With Annual Murder by the Falls Event

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chagrin Valley Little Theatre will commence its 95th consecutive season with the annual Murder by the Falls event on September 6th and 7th, 2024. This event has served as CVLT's season kickoff fundraiser for over 30 years and marks the official beginning of their exciting 2024-25 series, which includes three musicals (The Sound of Music, Jersey Boys, and Freaky Friday) and three plays (Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End, Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express, and Clue: On Stage).

Although proceeds from the theater's regular ticket sales cover the cost of mounting each production, money raised from Murder by the Falls goes to the theater's general operating and facilities expenses. Chagrin Valley Little Theatre, a 501(c)(3) non-profit arts organization, operates its properties on River St. in Chagrin Falls primarily with a volunteer staff and relies on donations and grants to support the enjoyment of live theatre and entertainment in the community. CVLT is seeking event sponsors and prize donors for this event ( cvlt@cvlt.org for arrangements).

Murder by the Falls has grown in popularity over the years, often selling to capacity. The fun begins with a pre-show reception at 5:30 PM with hors d'oeuvres and a wine/beer cash bar. The curtain rises on Act I at 7:00 PM, where the story, suspects, and crime are revealed through the on-stage performance. At intermission, audience members are deputized to help solve the murder. They leave the theatre to prowl N. Franklin and Main Streets in Chagrin Falls Village searching for clues hidden in the shop windows. Audience members also gain critical information and clues from actors stationed on the street. A catered dessert buffet with complimentary coffee and wine follows in Chagrin Falls Village Township Hall, where audience members gather to solve the murder and complete an answer sheet with their solutions. The evening continues back at the Theatre where Act II reveals the killer's identity and prizes are awarded.

Each edition of Murder by the Falls features an original mystery. This year's script, A Deadly Inside Scoop, is based on the 'cozy mystery' novel by the same name. The book was penned by Wall Street Journal bestselling author Abby Collette. The stage adaptation was written for CVLT by Andrew Rothman. The book is part of Collette's "Ice Cream Parlor" mystery series about a millennial who returns to Chagrin Falls after earning her MBA to take over her grandparents' historic ice cream shop. The first installment of the series finds the main character racing to solve a murder in her own backyard while trying to keep the police from suspecting her father.

"I read an interview with Ms. Collette in the community newsletter for South Euclid, where we both live," says Rothman, a long-time CVLT volunteer and performer who has co-written several previous MBTF scripts. "I immediately recognized the 'Ice Cream Parlor' mystery setup as an ideal plot for our fundraiser. Several CVLT board members saw Ms. Collette in a local TV morning show interview and had already reached out to her!" The novelist was excited about the possibilities and gave the adaptation her blessing. Rothman said that turning Collette's 384-page paperback into a manageable stage play and adjusting it to the needs of MBTF's unique audience-participation format was challenging. "Fortunately, Abby was not only very accommodating with the many cuts and alterations I had to make but is an absolutely charming person to work with. I hope the audience has as much fun solving it as we had planning it."

Tickets for MBTF are $55 and can be purchased online 24/7 at CVLT.org or by calling the Chagrin Valley Little Theatre Box Office at 440-247-8955, Tuesday - Friday afternoons from 1:00pm - 6:00pm. Early reservations and arrival are highly recommended, especially with a major reconstruction of the bridge above the Chagrin Falls underway. CVLT is located at 40 River Street in Chagrin Falls Village.

Comments